Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 3:26pm
Final Weeks of INSANITY
@KeithpBarry
Fri
@gnhotelballina
Sat
@Clanree
Letterkenny , Donegal Tix here
https://t.co/PkdZqac2EX
@olympiatheatre
@EverymanCork
https://t.co/WriFMT4LaY
View on Twitter
4
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 3:07pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Don't miss
@ELMbandx
's next headline show at
@LoStLaNeDublin
on April 30th! Tickets on sale Friday 10am 🔥
https://t.co/F6Wqagvohl
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 3:07pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
@JPSaxe
brings his Hold It Together tour to
@AcademyDublin
2 on May 19th! Tickets on sale at 10:00am this Friday 🔥
https://t.co/cA3IJAFwlF
View on Twitter
1
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 2:28pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
@iamJoJo
is bringing her 'good to know' tour to
@AcademyDublin
on August 31st! Tickets on sale next Friday 10am 🔥
https://t.co/9zIEfESHtd
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 2:26pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 ✵ Check out this brand new live video from
@musicbyBlanks
for 'Sweaters' ahead of his show in
@AcademyDublin
Green Room! Limited tickets at
https://t.co/jslCvWYavB
💥
https://t.co/HaVig34cvb
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Paul Weller
@paulwellerHQ
Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 1:10pm
We are thrilled to announce, Paul has added two shows in Ireland to his newly announced tour this year! 🇮🇪
Tickets go on sale this Friday 28th February at 10am GMT
https://t.co/aHBrwmb4F5
View on Twitter
31
0
