Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 3:50pm
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ✵
@SomebodysChild1
plays his biggest headline show yet at the
@ButtonFactory20
on 26th March 2021 🔥
Secure your tickets now at
https://t.co/80NNZUPoAT
https://t.co/hX9fPOUJKI
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 11:38am
#NewMusicFriday
:: You really haven't heard anything quite like the new
@wearerebelpop
single...out now on
#Spotify
💥
https://t.co/a7WCQyFp4h
View on Twitter
MOM
@wearerebelpop
‘FOLLOW’ is out now EVERYWHERE on all streaming platforms . Thank you all so much , this is truly for you!!!! 🏴🏴🎉🎉🎉
https://t.co/wgTRx4wruR
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 10:00am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 -
@Briandeady
has rescheduled his show in The Sugar Club to 12th March 2021. All tickets remain valid.
https://t.co/xruOavrnrQ
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 9:00am
#FlashbackFriday
21 years ago today Robbie Williams entertained an audience of 80,000 at Slane Castle. 🇮🇪
Check out the energy from this crowd! What we would do to feel that today! Were you there in 1999?
https://t.co/1T1PzPc9Bn
View on Twitter
1
11
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 8:00am
💥 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗡 𝗜𝗡 🎧
#NewMusicIreland
on
#Spotify
brings you the freshest Irish music each week. This week features brand new releases from
@AEMAKofficial
,
@DeniseChaila
,
@StateLights
,
@ConorClinch
and more!
▶▶ TUNE IN ▶▶
https://t.co/Qf3HTd1zUr
https://t.co/6zyPT3vrNV
View on Twitter
6
11
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Erasure (Official)
@erasureinfo
Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 6:04am
We’re are excited to announce that we will be taking The Neon on tour in the UK and Europe in October 2021. The Erasure pre-sale for all of these shows will start on Tuesday! MORE:
https://t.co/rieIu40AvV
💜
+ We hope to be announcing more shows in other parts of the world soon!
https://t.co/Jq3cn4tIOm
View on Twitter
55
0
