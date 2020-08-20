Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 3:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@SomebodysChild1
is set to play his next highly anticipated Dublin show at
@ButtonFactory20
on 26th November 2021
🇮🇪 Tickets available from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/WB6jCjVWkj
⚡️
https://t.co/uurxk707LU
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 12:28pm
Stunning performance from
@MichaelKiwanuka
🔥
https://t.co/cCoTnBPT0j
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 10:20am
Here’s to holding on to our old concert tickets! In 1995
@theblackcrowes
played the SFX centre Dublin touring their Amorica album. Were you there? Do you still have your ticket?
▶︎ See them at the 3Arena this October:
https://t.co/LLgruoRNI2
https://t.co/2Mjozk97t6
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 5:38am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ UK indie-rockers
@PALEWAVES
have announced their Irish return, coming to
@AcademyDublin
on 22nd Feb 2022
Tickets on sale Friday 12th Feb from 9am 🔥
https://t.co/cNjFEJrfj2
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 8:17am
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 💥 An Evening with
@RonSexsmith
at Liberty Hall in Dublin has now been moved to 1st March 2022 ⚡️
Original tickets valid with remainder available at
https://t.co/kMAUJQ9OzJ
https://t.co/2vi8pXJdR4
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 7:09am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ Emerging Irish indie-pop act
@thisisFranki
is set to play Upstairs at
@WhelansLive
on 28th October 2021
Tickets available from 10am this Friday 🇮🇪
https://t.co/SJMvJjAE7e
View on Twitter
0
0
