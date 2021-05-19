Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Halestorm
@Halestorm
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 8:06am
Evening with Halestorm! We're so proud to finally announce this UK & Europe tour. Get ready for an intimate night full of deep tracks, fan favorites, and even some new songs. See you in 2022. 🤘
Tickets on sale FRIDAY, 10 AM LOCAL.
https://t.co/9Qhzd42L52
https://t.co/yGgDU1SQE3
View on Twitter
78
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 6:57am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@brandnewfriendz
are back on the road, stopping by Upstairs at
@WhelansLive
on Friday 15th October 🔥
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/GJvq7xx3bg
https://t.co/6TmW13O315
View on Twitter
2
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 6:14am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⭐️
@StephanieRainey
is now set to return to
@WhelansLive
on 15th April 2022. Original tickets valid with remainder available at
https://t.co/mcAuZ9Jyst
🚀
https://t.co/VjVKLruCGI
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 6:13am
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ⚡️ The incredible
@LucyDacus
is set to play Dublin's
@ButtonFactory20
alongside special guest
@FenneLily
on 21st March 2022!
Tickets available from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/pRF4UAsIFT
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 6:00am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@YvesTumor
is set for a headline show at
@WhelansLive
on 7th March 2022! 🔥🔥
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/StKzFYL5gr
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 5:00am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@OurPlanet
Live in Concert will feature special guest vocalist
@LisaHannigan
with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra!
A multimedia spectacular live no other comes to
@3ArenaDublin
on 21st January 2022 🌍
Tickets from €46 incl. booking fee are on sale now
https://t.co/CAuCN65fXe
View on Twitter
1
2
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/jc-stewart-2/
Send
Evening with Halestorm! We're so proud to finally announce this UK & Europe tour. Get ready for an intimate night full of deep tracks, fan favorites, and even some new songs. See you in 2022. 🤘
Tickets on sale FRIDAY, 10 AM LOCAL.
https://t.co/9Qhzd42L52 https://t.co/yGgDU1SQE3
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ @brandnewfriendz are back on the road, stopping by Upstairs at @WhelansLive on Friday 15th October 🔥
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/GJvq7xx3bg https://t.co/6TmW13O315
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⭐️ @StephanieRainey is now set to return to @WhelansLive on 15th April 2022. Original tickets valid with remainder available at https://t.co/mcAuZ9Jyst 🚀 https://t.co/VjVKLruCGI
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ⚡️ The incredible @LucyDacus is set to play Dublin's @ButtonFactory20 alongside special guest @FenneLily on 21st March 2022!
Tickets available from 10am this Friday https://t.co/pRF4UAsIFT
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ @YvesTumor is set for a headline show at @WhelansLive on 7th March 2022! 🔥🔥
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday https://t.co/StKzFYL5gr
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️ @OurPlanet Live in Concert will feature special guest vocalist @LisaHannigan with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra!
A multimedia spectacular live no other comes to @3ArenaDublin on 21st January 2022 🌍
Tickets from €46 incl. booking fee are on sale now https://t.co/CAuCN65fXe
Youtube