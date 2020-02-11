Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at 9:12am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@Elbow
have announced that their
@3ArenaDublin
and
@BelWaterfront
concerts are now rescheduled until October with all original tickets valid for new dates.
➤ Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/rQJUt1Tr3v
and
https://t.co/fQKn3WDq0c
https://t.co/fvwXvio8rv
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at 9:12am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@NRateliff
's Irish tour dates have been rescheduled to 30th Oct
@OlympiaTheatre
and 31st Oct at the
@CorkOperaHouse
!
All original tickets valid for new dates 💥
https://t.co/2lFijNJ1f8
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at 9:11am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵
@HudsonTaylor
have rescheduled their upcoming Irish tour dates to the following:
- 29th Oct:
@OlympiaTheatre
, Dublin
- 30th Oct:
@LiveAtTheBigTop
- 12th Dec:
@CyprusAveCork
All original tickets valid for new dates.
https://t.co/H9vwzslD21
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at 8:55am
𝗪-𝗔-𝗧-𝗖-𝗛 ✵ Check out this brand new live rehearsal video from
@NewRulesTweets
! Don't miss them at the
@OlympiaTheatre
this November!
➤ Grab your tickets at
https://t.co/9jv6TV873b
https://t.co/V1xyBDeXRr
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at 8:50am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@LisaMcHughx
's highly anticipated national tour has now been rescheduled to take place in October. All original tickets valid for new dates with the rest on sale at
https://t.co/br3gzYkAHW
🇮🇪
https://t.co/ykvBm2wowJ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 10th, 2020 at 1:09pm
Following the Government of Ireland directive extending the ban on all mass gatherings until 5th May 2020, MCD Productions has postponed all affected shows in the interests of the health and welfare of all.
Read in full:
https://t.co/xaUN7WhA2H
#InThisTogether
View on Twitter
1
6
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/jeremy-zucker-the-academy/
Send
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @Elbow have announced that their @3ArenaDublin and @BelWaterfront concerts are now rescheduled until October with all original tickets valid for new dates.
➤ Limited tickets remaining at https://t.co/rQJUt1Tr3v and https://t.co/fQKn3WDq0c https://t.co/fvwXvio8rv
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @NRateliff's Irish tour dates have been rescheduled to 30th Oct @OlympiaTheatre and 31st Oct at the @CorkOperaHouse!
All original tickets valid for new dates 💥 https://t.co/2lFijNJ1f8
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵ @HudsonTaylor have rescheduled their upcoming Irish tour dates to the following:
- 29th Oct: @OlympiaTheatre, Dublin
- 30th Oct: @LiveAtTheBigTop
- 12th Dec: @CyprusAveCork
All original tickets valid for new dates. https://t.co/H9vwzslD21
𝗪-𝗔-𝗧-𝗖-𝗛 ✵ Check out this brand new live rehearsal video from @NewRulesTweets! Don't miss them at the @OlympiaTheatre this November!
➤ Grab your tickets at https://t.co/9jv6TV873b
https://t.co/V1xyBDeXRr
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @LisaMcHughx's highly anticipated national tour has now been rescheduled to take place in October. All original tickets valid for new dates with the rest on sale at https://t.co/br3gzYkAHW 🇮🇪 https://t.co/ykvBm2wowJ
Following the Government of Ireland directive extending the ban on all mass gatherings until 5th May 2020, MCD Productions has postponed all affected shows in the interests of the health and welfare of all.
Read in full: https://t.co/xaUN7WhA2H #InThisTogether
Youtube