Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
SSE Arena Belfast
@SSEBelfastArena
🚨 ON SALE NOW:
@DisneyOnIce
returns to the SSE Arena this November!🚨
Get your tickets HERE for various shows 18-20 Nov:
🎟
https://t.co/CNbutbYewd
https://t.co/bu9p3emWUp
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 9:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 🌟 Craig Cooney brings along Aideen Farrelly as a special guest at his show at The Workman's Club, Dublin Cellar on 28 May! Get your tickets now:
https://t.co/cFHzecf1p8
https://t.co/6DzdOUHSdc
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 7:39am
@mcd_productions
⚡️ 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 ⚡️
Don’t miss 🎸 Iron Maiden next month on June 13th at Belsonic. Limited tickets remaining:
https://t.co/WzwYqvyrU4
￼
https://t.co/Ca2fLtFoLb
View on Twitter
1
5
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 6:01am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🔥
@GusDapperton
comes to The
@AcademyDublin
on 1st September! Tickets on sale now
https://t.co/daCCxxFRsV
https://t.co/5AnDnKMA2n
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 💘
@SabrinaClaudio
brings her ‘Based on a Feeling Tour’ to The
@AcademyDublin
on 30 November 2022. Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/h5oLTQHCAg
https://t.co/mN99cKomvY
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⚡️ Comedian
@UrzilaCarlson
brings her ’It’s Personal’ tour to
@Whelanslive
on 22 Feb 2023. Tickets on sale now:
https://t.co/7tHQi57GlX
https://t.co/9tYaCvQSev
View on Twitter
1
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/jimmy-carr-25/
Send
@SSEBelfastArena
Get your tickets HERE for various shows 18-20 Nov:
🎟 https://t.co/CNbutbYewd https://t.co/bu9p3emWUp
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Don’t miss 🎸 Iron Maiden next month on June 13th at Belsonic. Limited tickets remaining: https://t.co/WzwYqvyrU4
￼ https://t.co/Ca2fLtFoLb
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Youtube