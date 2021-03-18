Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 5:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Hilarious father and daughter duo
@Pat_Shortt
and
@faye_shortt
bring their new show Well to 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin on Thursday 17th, Friday 18th and Saturday 19th February 2022. Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am
https://t.co/gJK6AFmsOR
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 4:57pm
🎵 Transport yourself back to July 1996 where
@The_Eagles
brought their long-awaited reunion tour to Dublin's RDS with this hit-filled Spotify set-list throwback! 🎶
https://t.co/xhxbc8UUou
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 3:00pm
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@MarcKinchen
is now set for
@3ArenaDublin
on 11th June 2022. All tickets remain valid with limited number now available from
https://t.co/cne1gBuNL2
🔥
https://t.co/2tavjGmrTl
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 2:00pm
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@TrueTidesBand
upcoming show
@OpiumLiveDublin
has now been postponed with a new date to be announced soon 💥
https://t.co/d6I2WWUrZJ
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 1:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Texas singer/songwriter duo
@PennyAndSparrow
have announced a show at
@AcademyDublin
2 next September in support of their upcoming new album Olly Olly 🎵
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/fYVmUsuYq5
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 11:00am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@GretaVanFleet
have announced their return with a massive show at Fairview Park in Dublin on Thursday 23rd June 2022! 🔥
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/GOZJZB1LvT
View on Twitter
1
7
