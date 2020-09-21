Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 12:00pm
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚀
@TheAcesOfficial
highly anticipated headline show at
@WhelansLive
is now rescheduled to 25th March 2022. Original tickets valid with remainder available via
https://t.co/QIA4inGEYd
🔥
https://t.co/X7yaVBktlO
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 11:52am
🚀🚀🚀
https://t.co/qDyBDy7OnQ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 11:00am
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@TheHunnaBand
will now play
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on Saturday 13th November.
All previously sold tickets remain valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/n5fEDuS3le
🚀
https://t.co/05jA30b9xk
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Birdy
@birdy
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 10:27am
I'm so excited to play for you on the 15th!✨ It’s been really lovely playing some of the old songs again this week and being able to hear a few new ones live for the first time too 💛 Tickets:
https://t.co/PVMDMzP1wE
https://t.co/KT3yYBjkmd
View on Twitter
50
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 7:00am
💥 𝗥𝗘-𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗧 🇮🇪
@PictureThis
are premiering their full
@3ArenaDublin
performance this Saturday night!
Tune in at 9pm over on YouTube! 🚀
#picturethis3arena
https://t.co/VXd27uJ9Fx
View on Twitter
12
67
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 6:51am
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ Due to phenomenal demand
@WolfAliceMusic
have added a second date at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 24th January 2022!
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/fEfk79A10b
🚀
https://t.co/vnkNVF7Fwr
View on Twitter
2
3
