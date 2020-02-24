Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 7:57am
✵
@WestlifeMusic
have confirmed rescheduled dates for their two summer shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
- Fri 28th Aug 2020 rescheduled to Fri 27th Aug 2021
- Sat 29th Aug 2020 rescheduled to Sat 28th Aug 2021
All tickets are valid for these new dates, subject to licence.
https://t.co/mMeDZDALRU
View on Twitter
2
7
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 6:01am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Icelandic
#Eurovision2020
hopeful
@DadiMakesMusic
is set to play
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on Saturday December 5th!
Tickets on sale from 10:00am this Friday 🇮🇸
https://t.co/5FwQzf16jt
View on Twitter
2
20
In reply to
Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 5:57am
For all other events the current government directive on the holding of mass gathering remains in place until 5th May 2020.
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 5:57am
Further to the Government’s announcement to ban until 31st August 2020 all events over 5,000 capacity that require a licence, MCD Productions is in the process of rescheduling all of the shows affected by same. Read in full:
https://t.co/xaUN7WhA2H
View on Twitter
6
32
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 11:00am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@3OH3
have announced the new date for their
@AcademyDublin
show, now set for January 24th 2021.
All original tickets valid for new date, with limited available at
https://t.co/5oP4wvD21N
💥
https://t.co/offEbjdStn
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hot Press
@hotpress
Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 9:56am
Following his stunning performance on the
@RTELateLateShow
,
@Hozier
's charity single 'The Parting Glass' is on course for major success on the
@irishcharts
.
Proceeds from the digital release go to
@ISPCCChildline
.
@Rubyworks
https://t.co/5QUjX93miO
View on Twitter
10
0
