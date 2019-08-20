Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
⌠
@GunsNRoses
are bringing guitars back to Marlay Park on Saturday June 27th! Limited tickets remaining over at
https://t.co/0gKojasxgu
🔥⌡
https://t.co/IfW8VuzvEk
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for Dublin producer Marcus Woods
@wxxdsy
Upstairs in
@Whelanslive
on Saturday April 25th are officially on sale now!
➤ Grab yours quick over at
https://t.co/KVzxJhMBwq
https://t.co/8cd4M1ay1n
View on Twitter
2
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets are available now for
@NewRulesTweets
biggest Dublin headliner yet at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on Sat Nov 7th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗫:
https://t.co/9jv6TV873b
https://t.co/9UIxHfE83o
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵
@watpmusic
English alternative rockers Will and The People play Upstairs in
@WhelansLive
this April with tickets now on sale! 💥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗫:
https://t.co/MyaaWjEIHn
https://t.co/jop24oRIii
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for
@JasonIsbell
and the 400 Unit at the
@OlympiaTheatre
this November are now on sale! Grab yours quick at
https://t.co/csEoXVtq9l
🔥
https://t.co/2ISPH4xIss
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11:49am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵
@DenisCMusic
Rising pop sensation Denis Coleman is set for
@AcademyDublin
2 on Saturday September 12th with tickets now on sale at
https://t.co/wnwC8BqtlK
💥
https://t.co/n8QzePUzDy
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/keith-barry-insanity-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2/
Send
⌠ @GunsNRoses are bringing guitars back to Marlay Park on Saturday June 27th! Limited tickets remaining over at https://t.co/0gKojasxgu 🔥⌡ https://t.co/IfW8VuzvEk
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for Dublin producer Marcus Woods @wxxdsy Upstairs in @Whelanslive on Saturday April 25th are officially on sale now!
➤ Grab yours quick over at https://t.co/KVzxJhMBwq https://t.co/8cd4M1ay1n
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets are available now for @NewRulesTweets biggest Dublin headliner yet at the @OlympiaTheatre on Sat Nov 7th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗫: https://t.co/9jv6TV873b https://t.co/9UIxHfE83o
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ @watpmusic
English alternative rockers Will and The People play Upstairs in @WhelansLive this April with tickets now on sale! 💥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗫: https://t.co/MyaaWjEIHn https://t.co/jop24oRIii
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for @JasonIsbell and the 400 Unit at the @OlympiaTheatre this November are now on sale! Grab yours quick at https://t.co/csEoXVtq9l 🔥 https://t.co/2ISPH4xIss
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ @DenisCMusic
Rising pop sensation Denis Coleman is set for @AcademyDublin 2 on Saturday September 12th with tickets now on sale at https://t.co/wnwC8BqtlK 💥 https://t.co/n8QzePUzDy
Youtube