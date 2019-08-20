Welcome to MCD Productions official Facebook page. Thanks for joining us! Feel free to stay & browse the page. Chat to us about gigs you've been to, gigs you're going to and gigs you want to go to!
Please avoid making any defamatory comments or using bad language as any inappropriate comments will be removed.
------------------------------------------------------
MCD does not moderate posts prior to posting however we do reserve the right to remove them based on the following:
- Posts containing profanity, offensive, vulgar or inappropriate language.
- Personal attacks on MCD staff, administrators, MCD Facebook fans and artists or bands.
- Posts involving reselling of tickets are prohibited and will be removed.
- Posts containing illegal activity, fund raising, promotion, spam, or copyright/trademark infringement.
MCD reserves the right, at our discretion, to remove any post or to revoke a user's privilege to post to our page.
Please do not include your full name, phone number, email address or any other personal information in your posts.
Comments posted by others on the MCD Facebook page do not reflect the opinions of MCD or its employees.
This posting policy is subject to change at the discretion of MCD.
COMPETITIONS
Please TAKE NOTE that tickets for any MCD events may not be used for competitions without the written consent of MCD Productions. Please BE AWARE of entering unauthorised competitions. Any ticket transferred in such a manner will become voidable and the holder may be refused admission or ejected from the site. MCD Productions accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever for unauthorised competitions including the information published and the prizes issued in respect of any MCD events.
MCD shared a post.Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at 6:07pm
✵ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ✵ Tickets for LYRA's Dublin show at The Academy are officially SOLD OUT, but you can still catch her as special guest for Gavin James at 3Arena, as well as her UPGRADED show in Dolans Limerick!
MCD
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ The incredible @thisisLYRA is confirmed as very special guest for @GavinJames at @3ArenaDublin on Sat Feb 29th! 🇮🇪
𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/xhvUOCMsIl https://t.co/zSDEpCV04l
Has anyone else vowed to play more music in 2020?
Here's a tutorial from @DavidGray to get the ball rolling! ❤️
https://t.co/0MVdM7vG9E
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ @AlexGoughhh has announced his next headline show in @BloodyMarysD2 on South William Street on Friday April 3rd! Tickets available 10am this Monday 🔥🥁 https://t.co/YtwrEwlKQf
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for @YelaWolf at @AcademyDublin are officially on sale now! Grab yours quick at https://t.co/xRBYLgjXJv 💥 https://t.co/rFtV1eJD4k
⌁ Tipped for a big 2020, rising Irish singer-songwriter @LydiaFordMusic brings her unique brand of dream pop to @WhelansLive on April 17th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗫 ⌁ https://t.co/UVVquXXIWP ⚡️
https://t.co/7CZSN08IOj
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 ✴︎ Due to phenomenal demand @KeithpBarry has added a third Dublin show at the @OlympiaTheatre on Saturday March 7th, on sale now! https://t.co/0F1iDe27Ep
Youtube