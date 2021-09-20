Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 3:17pm
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ⚡️ The Best of
@divinecomedyhq
lands in Cork, Dublin and Belfast this week!
Last chance to get your tickets at
https://t.co/SbGZl8tKdJ
🇮🇪
https://t.co/YaWHNlBlnd
View on Twitter
2
17
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 2:57pm
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ✨ The fantastic
@KeithpBarry
comes to Monaghan, Wexford and Waterford this week!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 /
https://t.co/LqQU0yJTHY
https://t.co/wMFE6CSqyU
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Mission PR Ireland
@hellomissionpr
*Concert announcement*
@kendricklamar
takes the global stage once again for The Big Steppers Tour. Tickets for
@3ArenaDublin
go on sale Friday 20 May at 10am.
@mcd_productions
🙌🙌🙌
https://t.co/THDJ61GmI9
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Royal Theatre
@RoyalCastlebar
🎙️NOW ON SALE 🎙️
🪄 Keith Barry's show 'Reconnected' comes to The Royal Theatre on June 25th.
🎟️ Tickets for the show:
https://t.co/Xo53skKhyO
or by calling our Box Office on 094-9023111 or
https://t.co/ziZqZV0Lwp
#keithbarryshow
#castlebargigs
#royaltheatre
#mayogigs
https://t.co/tpWEOY0hgC
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Jimmy Carr
@jimmycarr
I’m at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton this evening, before heading back over to Ireland later this week. The routing’s all over the place, but that’s global pandemics for you.
https://t.co/IIABnNbQ1l
View on Twitter
9
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 - Icelandic rockers
@officialkaleo
come to Dublin’s
@3ArenaDublin
on 19 June 2022 with their Fight or Flight tour. Special guests are
@BelleMtMusic
&
@juniusmeyvant
🤩
🎫 Remaining tickets on sale now -
https://t.co/jecxGefhHh
https://t.co/7pR3sOtVnQ
View on Twitter
2
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/keith-barry-reconnected-monaghan/
Send
@mcd_productions
Last chance to get your tickets at https://t.co/SbGZl8tKdJ 🇮🇪 https://t.co/YaWHNlBlnd
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 / https://t.co/LqQU0yJTHY https://t.co/wMFE6CSqyU
@hellomissionpr
@RoyalCastlebar
🪄 Keith Barry's show 'Reconnected' comes to The Royal Theatre on June 25th.
🎟️ Tickets for the show: https://t.co/Xo53skKhyO or by calling our Box Office on 094-9023111 or https://t.co/ziZqZV0Lwp
#keithbarryshow #castlebargigs #royaltheatre #mayogigs https://t.co/tpWEOY0hgC
@jimmycarr
@TicketmasterIre
🎫 Remaining tickets on sale now - https://t.co/jecxGefhHh https://t.co/7pR3sOtVnQ
Youtube