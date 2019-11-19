Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 1:34pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵
@ViagraBoys
make their highly anticipated return to play
@AcademyDublin
on November 14th!
➤𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/tmY33N9axB
https://t.co/5VPAW7Osln
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12:14pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
@BiffyClyro
have announce two massive Irish shows this year! Catch them on 6th October at
@SSEBelfastArena
and 7th Oct at
@3ArenaDublin
!
➤ Tickets on sale Friday 20th March at 10:00am 💥
https://t.co/UrOHBHan1e
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12:14pm
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 :: Due to unforeseen circumstances,
@BigHEATH95
has rescheduled his
@AcademyDublin
headliner to Friday 11th September.
All tickets remain valid for new date.
➤ Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/lCIWL6iBb5
https://t.co/HZzJ2p2EV3
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11:57am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@JetFuelChem
bring it to
@TGSDublin
on Saturday 9th May with tickets now on sale! 💥
𝗧𝗜𝗫:
https://t.co/pb8ABFbe8a
https://t.co/DQdciDwD8M
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11:55am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for 'An Evening with
@Ham_Sandwich
' on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd May are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/vLo7JuTjRk
https://t.co/4DWBbEn8aN
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11:55am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets now on sale for
@KillingJokeBand
's Dublin headliner at
@ButtonFactory20
on June 12th are on sale now!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/bLmRLrkRQm
https://t.co/mcay4Pc0T1
View on Twitter
2
4
