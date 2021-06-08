Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:09am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Dublin five-piece band
@SilverbacksFOUR
are set to return to
@WhelansLive
on 2nd March 2022!
Tickets on sale NOW at
https://t.co/4daTZftEkA
⚡️
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Ennio Morricone – The Official Concert Celebration commences its first major tour at
@3ArenaDublin
on Saturday 26th November 2022, conducted by his son, Andrea Morricone.
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday 19th November
https://t.co/f7bLDPE3Pu
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Multiple Grammy award-winning country music superstar
@BradPaisley
returns to Ireland to play
@3ArenaDublin
on July 16th 2022!
Tickets on sale Friday 19th November at 9am
https://t.co/xrSUxfsLWd
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ US rock singer-songwriter
@DiamanteBand
is coming to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on 5th July! 💎
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday
https://t.co/TZevN8RtyH
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 5:51am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@halfaliveco
are set to return to play
@AcademyDublin
on 17th May 2022 as part of their Give Me Your Shoulders tour ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/J3apSsdsmT
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 5:51am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Rising UK rapper
@ArrDeeTweets
is coming to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on 23rd March 2022 💥
Tickets on sale from 10am Thursday
https://t.co/AXhJZ1Upos
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/kodaline-5-3/
Send
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale NOW at https://t.co/4daTZftEkA ⚡️
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday 19th November https://t.co/f7bLDPE3Pu
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale Friday 19th November at 9am https://t.co/xrSUxfsLWd
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday https://t.co/TZevN8RtyH
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday https://t.co/J3apSsdsmT
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am Thursday https://t.co/AXhJZ1Upos
Youtube