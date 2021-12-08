Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 3:13pm
@mcd_productions
From
@AcademyDublin
to
@3olympiatheatre
to the
@3ArenaDublin
!
We ❤️ to see
@Santandave1
in Ireland and can't wait to catch him again this summer headlining at
#Longitude2022
https://t.co/Xh7GZTVuFd
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Fatboy Slim
@FatboySlim
Looking forward to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland this March ☘️
🎟
https://t.co/ltXRNoiEVl
https://t.co/J2WTKSdoZD
View on Twitter
7
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
PALE WAVES
@palewaves
Dublin tonight 🌹
https://t.co/ehkuOWBLSE
View on Twitter
50
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 1:33pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️ 𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ Due to incredible demand
@100gecs
has been upgraded to
@3olympiatheatre
on 1st September 2022 ⚡️
Tickets for original venue remain valid with remainder on sale now from
https://t.co/eXGV4g3zZB
https://t.co/nQfOLApTZa
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 1:25pm
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ~
@we_are_G_H
have just been announced as special guests for
@DonnyBenet
at
@OpiumLive
this May!
Limited tickets at
https://t.co/cIjPioYLlI
https://t.co/Vv1dfqygPe
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 1:21pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️ Tonight
@academydublin
⚡️
19:00 - Doors Open
19:45 -
@JustWonderingJW
20:45 -
@palewaves
https://t.co/lAQ95aCle8
View on Twitter
3
6
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/kodaline-5-5/
Send
@mcd_productions
We ❤️ to see @Santandave1 in Ireland and can't wait to catch him again this summer headlining at #Longitude2022 https://t.co/Xh7GZTVuFd
@FatboySlim
🎟 https://t.co/ltXRNoiEVl https://t.co/J2WTKSdoZD
@palewaves
@mcd_productions
Tickets for original venue remain valid with remainder on sale now from https://t.co/eXGV4g3zZB https://t.co/nQfOLApTZa
@mcd_productions
Limited tickets at https://t.co/cIjPioYLlI https://t.co/Vv1dfqygPe
@mcd_productions
19:00 - Doors Open
19:45 - @JustWonderingJW
20:45 - @palewaves https://t.co/lAQ95aCle8
Youtube