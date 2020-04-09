Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:43pm
On this week's
#NewMusicIreland
playlist we have the latest releases from
@KEHLImusic
,
@FiaMoonMusic
,
@BiigPiig
,
@RealJyellowL
,
@MoncrieffMusic
,
@InhalerDublin
and more!
✵ PRESS PLAY ➤➤
https://t.co/FtUsEuiulc
https://t.co/dqyWj59gKw
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:43pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Everything Everything make their highly anticipated Irish return at Dublin's
@OlympiaTheatre
on April 5th 2021! 🎧
Tickets on sale 9am Friday July 31st 💥
@E_E_
https://t.co/LLaLe5cOOo
View on Twitter
2
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:22pm
Dutch duo
@FengSuave
premiered a blissful rendition of their song 'People Wither' from their new EP 'Warping Youth’ on
@colorsxstudios
.
Watch in full at
https://t.co/x5iiNwrgXW
Catch them
@WorkmansDublin
next March.
TICKETS:
https://t.co/l7d4v5oY1n
https://t.co/x5iiNwrgXW
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:16pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@_TheMagicGang
make their way to
@AcademyDublin
2 on March 7th 2021 🎧
Grab your tickets now over at
https://t.co/BG1YVXKEhQ
💥
https://t.co/AznXmPwugd
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:16pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@Genesis_Band
have announced new dates for their upcoming Irish concerts at the
@3ArenaDublin
, now set for 15th & 16th April 2021.
Original tickets valid for corresponding new date / No exchange necessary.
https://t.co/KutFS0bWxo
View on Twitter
0
5
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 1:16pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for
@DoNothingBand
at
@AcademyDublin
2 on March 16th 2021 are officially on sale!
Secure yours quick at
https://t.co/1G5VimjGHa
🔥
https://t.co/bymMFnYVRF
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/kodaline-olympia-theatre-9th-september-2020/
Send
On this week's #NewMusicIreland playlist we have the latest releases from @KEHLImusic, @FiaMoonMusic, @BiigPiig, @RealJyellowL, @MoncrieffMusic, @InhalerDublin and more!
✵ PRESS PLAY ➤➤ https://t.co/FtUsEuiulc https://t.co/dqyWj59gKw
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Everything Everything make their highly anticipated Irish return at Dublin's @OlympiaTheatre on April 5th 2021! 🎧
Tickets on sale 9am Friday July 31st 💥 @E_E_ https://t.co/LLaLe5cOOo
Dutch duo @FengSuave premiered a blissful rendition of their song 'People Wither' from their new EP 'Warping Youth’ on @colorsxstudios.
Watch in full at https://t.co/x5iiNwrgXW
Catch them @WorkmansDublin next March.
TICKETS: https://t.co/l7d4v5oY1n
https://t.co/x5iiNwrgXW
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ @_TheMagicGang make their way to @AcademyDublin 2 on March 7th 2021 🎧
Grab your tickets now over at https://t.co/BG1YVXKEhQ 💥 https://t.co/AznXmPwugd
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @Genesis_Band have announced new dates for their upcoming Irish concerts at the @3ArenaDublin, now set for 15th & 16th April 2021.
Original tickets valid for corresponding new date / No exchange necessary. https://t.co/KutFS0bWxo
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for @DoNothingBand at @AcademyDublin 2 on March 16th 2021 are officially on sale!
Secure yours quick at https://t.co/1G5VimjGHa 🔥 https://t.co/bymMFnYVRF
Youtube