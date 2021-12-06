Home

MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 6:05am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Following his UK/IRE tour as special guest for Little Mix, rising star
@deniscmusic
will return on Friday 12th August to play a headline show at
@AcademyDublin
2!
Tickets on sale 9am this Friday
https://t.co/5xcLWxUARO
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 6:05am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ In anticipation of her instant sell-out headline show coming up this Friday,
@cmatbaby
has announced three new dates around Ireland this December set for
@LimelightNI
,
@3OlympiaTheatre
in Dublin &
@LiveAtStLukes
in Cork! ⭐️
Tickets on sale 10am this Wednesday
https://t.co/BQh3rnC4Wj
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 6:05am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@kevinmorby
& The Photographs are coming to
@AcademyDublin
on 7th September 2022!
Tickets available now at
https://t.co/4IVk73XX0R
https://t.co/TA4ihOpXud
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ⚡️ The Waking Blues play The
@WorkmansDublin
Cellar on April 1st this year! Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9am!
https://t.co/YjQloIchXa
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 5:56am
@mcd_productions
Sat 19th March
@TheBladesBand
&
@TroublePilgrims
hit
@academydublin
@KenSweeney
@hotpress
@TicketmasterIre
Tix here
https://t.co/euf2ePCfnC
https://t.co/Vssg22jlNb
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 5:52am
@mcd_productions
Next Tuesday
@rickywarwick
@academydublin
Tickets Here
https://t.co/sCLesRShNI
https://t.co/ULD3riG6CN
View on Twitter
0
2
Youtube
