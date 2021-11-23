Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 3:40pm
@mcd_productions
MCD are hiring!
#JobFairy
➡️ Promoter Assistant
➡️ Bookkeeper
➡️ Entertainment e-Publicist / Radio Plugger / Public Relations Executive
➡️ Marketing & Campaign Executive
For more information visit
https://t.co/iGOEAQWlBV
⭐️
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 3:27pm
@mcd_productions
🎧 Still some tickets left for
@MangoXMathMan
on their nationwide tour, coming to Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway ⭐️
Get yours now at
https://t.co/JwtOIq8wPQ
https://t.co/qnRFqaxAAt
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Jeff Robinson
@JeffRobinsonPR
Tune into
@UTVLife
at 7pm tonight to hear
@FatboySlim
chatting to
@PamBallantine
ahead of his
@SSEBelfastArena
show on March 18th. Tickets available at
@TicketmasterIre
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/uhLd0kVGI8
View on Twitter
UTV Life
@UTVLife
Tonight at 7 - @PamBallantine will be joined by the @Glentoran captain @jessica_foy who made history by becoming the first female professional footballer playing in Northern Ireland. Ahead of his Belfast concert @FatboySlim will be talking about his amazing career. https://t.co/TcRhLCRU0q
3
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 3:03pm
@mcd_productions
⭐️ MASSIVE news for
@cmatbaby
who's amazing album debut landed straight in at Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart!⭐️
Give it a spin at
https://t.co/urncroAqf7
Tickets for her
@3olympiatheatre
headliner now on sale at
https://t.co/dvMYTVd2Xx
https://t.co/UAiDr0tbXW
View on Twitter
Official Irish Charts
@irishcharts
Congratulations @cmatbaby! If My Wife New I’d Be Dead flies straight in at Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart 🏆🎉🎉 https://t.co/lJWuORAvvm https://t.co/Q7uVSvSrZm
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 3:00pm
@mcd_productions
🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🚨
Hit the link below for your chance to WIN 2 x tickets to
@FatboySlim
in Belfast next Friday 18th March at
@SSEBelfastArena
! ⭐️
ENTER HERE:
https://t.co/41zRFeV7Yn
✨
https://t.co/cgDcUir43E
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
NME Radar
@NME_Radar
On 'A Modern Job',
@sprintsmusic
are as forceful as they are versatile. Read the ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ NME review of the Dublin band's second EP
https://t.co/cIyLAlVkSS
View on Twitter
5
0
Youtube
