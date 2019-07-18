Welcome to MCD Productions official Facebook page. Thanks for joining us! Feel free to stay & browse the page. Chat to us about gigs you've been to, gigs you're going to and gigs you want to go to!
Please avoid making any defamatory comments or using bad language as any inappropriate comments will be removed.
------------------------------------------------------
MCD does not moderate posts prior to posting however we do reserve the right to remove them based on the following:
- Posts containing profanity, offensive, vulgar or inappropriate language.
- Personal attacks on MCD staff, administrators, MCD Facebook fans and artists or bands.
- Posts involving reselling of tickets are prohibited and will be removed.
- Posts containing illegal activity, fund raising, promotion, spam, or copyright/trademark infringement.
MCD reserves the right, at our discretion, to remove any post or to revoke a user's privilege to post to our page.
Please do not include your full name, phone number, email address or any other personal information in your posts.
Comments posted by others on the MCD Facebook page do not reflect the opinions of MCD or its employees.
This posting policy is subject to change at the discretion of MCD.
COMPETITIONS
Please TAKE NOTE that tickets for any MCD events may not be used for competitions without the written consent of MCD Productions. Please BE AWARE of entering unauthorised competitions. Any ticket transferred in such a manner will become voidable and the holder may be refused admission or ejected from the site. MCD Productions accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever for unauthorised competitions including the information published and the prizes issued in respect of any MCD events.
MCD
Two months to go! Who's looking forward to the 2020 tour? https://t.co/8jWtVQC5qA
In addition to planting a tree for every ticket sold, @The1975 are working with @REVERB_org to green their tours, reduce their environmental impact and help fans take action against climate change. Apply to volunteer for Reverb at a show near you here - https://t.co/P2Yx75a4gv
Belfast!!! Presale 9am Tuesday! https://t.co/wogJPrnUkh #whitesnake #fleshandblood #whitesnakeinbelfast https://t.co/VkEkPoEtbA
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ @limecordiale announce their first ever European tour! The Sydney based band play Whelan’s on Tuesday, May 5th 2020 with tickets on sale this Wednesday at 11am https://t.co/kEgUxenl6H
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ @WHITESNAKE have announced that they're bringing their Flesh & Blood World Tour to @SSEBelfastArena on 10th June alongside very special guest @EUROPEtheband!
#Whitesnake #FleshAndBlood
Tickets on sale this Friday 9:00am https://t.co/VShjyG73iQ
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗬 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Tickets for @JimmyCarr's FOURTH and FINAL @OlympiaTheatre show on 6th December are on sale NOW at https://t.co/NDqXuBeOqX https://t.co/7IjNSAi5bG
Youtube