Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 7:44pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⚡️
Tickets for
@AlfieTempleman
at
@AcademyDublin
on 18th March 2022 are now on sale!
Grab yours at
https://t.co/rzVvta4GH6
💥
https://t.co/JBfJt8PETt
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 7:44pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🚀 Rising UK singer-songwriter
@wiffyGriffy
is coming to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on 20th October. Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/FcQyYVE4ka
⚡️
https://t.co/lKCTnAfuMV
View on Twitter
1
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 7:42pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁
@TomPeterOdell
plays the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 16th February 2022. Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/rJr1mvWZX9
🚀
https://t.co/wgthIEJbEx
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 6:42pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⚡️ Tickets for
@JakeBugg
's grand return to Dublin at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on Friday 25th March 2022 are now on sale!
Grab yours at
https://t.co/LpySqsDDfE
https://t.co/DAGFHc4JM8
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 3:00pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⚡️
@WolfAliceMusic
return to the
@OlympiaTheatre
on January 25th 2022 with tickets now on sale over at
https://t.co/qhYHXeTxdQ
https://t.co/EB42IvAbTq
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 2:00pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🚀
@thisisAllWeAre
are coming to
@AcademyDublin
2 on 31st October! Tickets available now via
https://t.co/5fTGzLUYpd
🔥
https://t.co/t7l2QJRTAF
View on Twitter
0
0
