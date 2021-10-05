Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
3Olympia Theatre
@3olympiatheatre
Don't miss
@Daniel_Sloss
live on
@FM104
's
@StrawberryFM104
at 9:10am tomorrow Wednesday 1st December!
Limited number of tickets available via
@TicketmasterIre
for his 3Olympia show on Friday 10th December 2021.
https://t.co/8RM8uSLq1j
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
SSE Arena Belfast
@SSEBelfastArena
📢 Are you attending
@DisneyOnIce
this week?
🚗 Please be advised to leave plenty of extra time for your journey to and from the Arena as we expect traffic to be busy and all shows will start sharply as per the ticketed show time.
Read full guidance:
🔗
https://t.co/rzhc0u4lyV
https://t.co/gn654nfBna
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 9:15am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@NiluferYanya
is set to return this March for a show at
@Whelanslive
. Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday 💥
https://t.co/wY2vpTTJ4T
View on Twitter
3
8
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Westlife
@westlifemusic
💫 WILD DREAMS LISTENING PARTY 💫 Grab your albums, hit play and let’s listen along together 🎵
https://t.co/1hKE3VFfaN
https://t.co/NujPjWDgfy
View on Twitter
255
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 8:53am
@mcd_productions
~ Bradford bassline collective
@TheBBCCofficial
are now set for
@AcademyDublin
next May!
Get your tickets from 9am next Friday 3rd December 🔥
https://t.co/pYIA7cxf2L
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 8:53am
@mcd_productions
Multi Grammy-nominated singer songwriter
@IngridAndress
makes her highly anticipated Irish debut at
@WhelansLive
on 18th January, with the incredible
@SophiaAlexa
now added as special guest! ⭐️
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/ULD1JeiXWQ
https://t.co/lG6GIld8h7
View on Twitter
2
2
Youtube
