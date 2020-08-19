Home
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 9:00am
@mcd_productions
~
@MattMaherMusic
is now set to open the show as special guest for Rend Collective's massive show at
@SSEBelfastArena
this June! ⚡️
Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/wm6PcarOuu
https://t.co/mqm4AIS65M
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Scratch
@thescratchmusic
Olympia pre-sale sold out! We've just added more tickets you gorgeous ravenous hungry vultures there's no fuckin' shtopping' ye ❤️ Other dates aren't far behind!
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Nialler9
@Nialler9
A
@Jon_Hopkins_
live show has been added to
@MassiveAttackUK
's outdoor Kilmainham show this summer
https://t.co/tF69oWVwsU
https://t.co/sfGsyTP7Lk
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 6:05am
@mcd_productions
✨
@iamstbishop
has announced
@DYVRofficial
as special guest for his upcoming headline show at The Workman's Cellar on April 23rd ⭐️
https://t.co/wnJAEiaPKO
View on Twitter
3
4
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
We’re delighted to announce that
@Jon_Hopkins_
will perform as a very special guest to
@MassiveAttackUK
at their show this Summer in Dublin's historic
#RoyalHospitalKilmainham
! ✨
🎟 Limited tickets available now from
https://t.co/xM4Uzm8t4l
🎟
#MasssiveAttack
#JonHopkins
https://t.co/qw1IunJv4y
View on Twitter
2
17
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 6:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Legendary Welsh rock band
@Stereophonics
are back this summer to play Fairview Park in Dublin on Friday 1st July alongside special guest
@MoncrieffMusic
⭐️
~ Tickets on sale 10am FRIDAY ~
https://t.co/waTdb1JjTb
View on Twitter
1
6
