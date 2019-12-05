Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 6:20pm
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 ::
@GiftGrubMario
brings The Very Best of Gift Grub Live to Leisureland Galway this Friday night! Grab your last minute tickets at
https://t.co/j1bVDp55pG
💥
https://t.co/JHoM8y2NkY
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 4:53pm
𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗬 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
✵ 7:50 ⌁
@PaleWaves
✵ 8:45 ⌁
@Halsey
https://t.co/FtD1t63KLt
View on Twitter
10
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
PALE WAVES
@palewaves
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 4:28pm
Dublin tonight 💚
https://t.co/RkYNF2qBQH
View on Twitter
171
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 3:32pm
Mother's Day Offer for Cirque du Soleil Corteo! ⚡ Avail 20% discount on selected shows from now until 22 March.
>> Tickets:
https://t.co/cK3PMoanzu
https://t.co/E2KUijmXAk
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Gabrielle Aplin
@GabrielleAplin
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 3:28pm
I'm playing one of my favourite venues tonight!
@olympiatheatre
See you soon Dublin! ☘️❤️
https://t.co/Gt2Rxq4MPp
View on Twitter
24
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 2:57pm
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ✵ Just a handful of tickets remaining for An Evening with
@RonSexsmith
at Liberty Hall, Dublin this June!
Grab yours before they're gone over at
https://t.co/bZBh3SoTKF
💥
https://t.co/06Lkul5Ddt
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/mario-rosenstock-the-very-best-of-gift-grub-live-21/
Send
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 :: @GiftGrubMario brings The Very Best of Gift Grub Live to Leisureland Galway this Friday night! Grab your last minute tickets at https://t.co/j1bVDp55pG 💥 https://t.co/JHoM8y2NkY
𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗬 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
✵ 7:50 ⌁ @PaleWaves
✵ 8:45 ⌁ @Halsey https://t.co/FtD1t63KLt
Dublin tonight 💚 https://t.co/RkYNF2qBQH
Mother's Day Offer for Cirque du Soleil Corteo! ⚡ Avail 20% discount on selected shows from now until 22 March.
>> Tickets: https://t.co/cK3PMoanzu https://t.co/E2KUijmXAk
I'm playing one of my favourite venues tonight! @olympiatheatre
See you soon Dublin! ☘️❤️ https://t.co/Gt2Rxq4MPp
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ✵ Just a handful of tickets remaining for An Evening with @RonSexsmith at Liberty Hall, Dublin this June!
Grab yours before they're gone over at https://t.co/bZBh3SoTKF 💥 https://t.co/06Lkul5Ddt
Youtube