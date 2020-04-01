Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:59am
Brilliant debut album from Dublin four-piece
@SilverbacksFOUR
!
"Seriously exciting debut"
★★★★ from
@IrishTimes
https://t.co/A5P8hek4wx
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Mission PR Ireland
@hellomissionpr
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:53am
Thanks to
@RTE2fm
2FM for adding
@WyvernLingo
's new single 'Don't Say It' straight to the playlist! Happy Friday indeed!
#MissionWork
#Radioplugging
is go!
https://t.co/TMvKpHZDZU
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Today FM
@TodayFM
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:40am
Give us your
#Oxegen2010
memories! 💛🇮🇪🎶
Comment below or send us a voice note on Whatsapp: 087 410 0102 🗣️ (we'll play them on-air)
Reliving that glorious weekend, all day today on Today FM - join us
https://t.co/NNGof3SLAH
🎪
@DermotTodayFM
@DaveTodayFM
https://t.co/OOUl1QtwCa
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:38am
On this week’s
#CirqueConnect
60-minute special, join them on a three-destination trip to our adored touring shows: first hop LUZIA, then BAZZAR, with a final stop on KURIOS by
@Cirque
du Soleil!
Tune in at 8pm on Facebook at
https://t.co/dY7tFkVzyU
https://t.co/wdeb8TQBpt
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:34am
Check out this brilliant new collab from Dublin neo-soul singer-songwriter
@NnicOfficial
in aid of the
@IrishRefugeeCo
♥️
https://t.co/tz5ZHbD8f2
You can donate directly at
https://t.co/UiT3E23lyR
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Wyvern Lingo
@WyvernLingo
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:09am
Thanks to
@mcd_productions
for making us the cover pic of the
#NewMusicIreland
playlist
#dontsayit
https://t.co/DwsxRO1XCC
