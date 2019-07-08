Home
mcd_productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 3:18pm
.
@thescript
will play a free show for HSE and NHS staff on 9 February 2021 at the
@3ArenaDublin
. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, 7 April 2020 at 7pm.
https://t.co/1TJX2cjbiD
https://t.co/SkoQKdukSL
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 3:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵
@TheScript
have announced a free concert for HSE/NHS frontline staff & Primary Care workers on 9th February 2021 at
@3AenaDublin
!
➤ Tickets limited to 2 per person (eligible HSE/NHS, Primary Care + 1 guest) available online only on 7th April 2020 at 7pm
https://t.co/UNC2YonBnO
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 1:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@PaulHeatonSolo
& Jacqui Abbott's Leisureland Galway show has now been rescheduled for November 4th. All original tickets valid for new date 💥
https://t.co/vMkoEbYgIH
mcd_productions Retweeted
·
Ray D'Arcy Radio
@RadioRayRTE
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 12:29pm
Now
@GiftGrubMario
brings us some impressions and levity ahead of the weekend!
@RTERadio1
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 11:25am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@LillaVargen
's Dublin headliner has been moved to 21st October in
@WhelansLive
due to demand.
All original tickets valid for new date/venue with remainder on sale from
https://t.co/CiOIpY5bsA
https://t.co/rumLeve0JF
mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 11:19am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@3OH3
have announced the new date for their
@AcademyDublin
show, now set for January 24th 2021.
All original tickets valid for new date, with limited available at
https://t.co/5oP4wvD21N
💥
https://t.co/h98QupmeIP
