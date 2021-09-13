Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 10:08am
@mcd_productions
Following their last sold-out Dublin show,
@DrHookOfficial
starring Dennis Locorriere make their welcome return to
@3OlympiaTheatre
on Friday 11th March 2022 ⭐️
➤ TICKETS:
https://t.co/BHLVwYslrL
https://t.co/qr6mUoKmr7
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
SCATTERED ASHES
@SCATTEREDASHES1
Just over 2 weeks away until our Whelans show w/
@tvpeople_band
Tickets available now
https://t.co/peFIqSmTpQ
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/W2tcQczYfI
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 9:01am
@mcd_productions
UPDATE ~ Goat Girl have now been added as special guests for
@SamFendermusic
at
@3ArenaDublin
this March!
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/BVK3EWMO0L
⭐️
https://t.co/BqeM6v62Wq
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 8:48am
@mcd_productions
NEWS ~ LA alt-rock band
@Wallowsmusic
are set to return to Dublin in support of their sophomore album to play
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 9th January 2023.
Tickets on sale Friday 11th Feb from 10am
'Tell Me That it's Over' out Friday 25th March
https://t.co/jZB2lLcn1B
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 7:56am
@mcd_productions
UPDATE ~
@milkthemusic_
have announced rescheduled dates for their UK/IRE tour, now stopping by
@academydublin
on 30th July ⚡️
https://t.co/Z65HtQzY9D
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 7:43am
@mcd_productions
Catch
@DavidGray
performing 'This Year's Love' this summer on White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour, coming to Ireland this summer. Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/cAvqERtIM0
https://t.co/EgzZ8jXKm1
View on Twitter
0
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/mimi-webb-dublin-2/
Send
@mcd_productions
➤ TICKETS: https://t.co/BHLVwYslrL https://t.co/qr6mUoKmr7
@SCATTEREDASHES1
Tickets available now https://t.co/peFIqSmTpQ
@mcd_productions https://t.co/W2tcQczYfI
@mcd_productions
Limited tickets remaining at https://t.co/BVK3EWMO0L ⭐️ https://t.co/BqeM6v62Wq
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale Friday 11th Feb from 10am
'Tell Me That it's Over' out Friday 25th March https://t.co/jZB2lLcn1B
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Youtube