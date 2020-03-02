Friday, April 17th, 2020 at 9:00pm
You know the feeling on the Friday of a festival when you’ve set everything up and had a few cans in the campsite and you’re making your first journey into the actual arena with your pals? Imagine that feeling right now.
Friday, April 17th, 2020 at 4:34pm
Thank you so much @billboard for premiering our new song Troublemaker and saying such lovely things about it too! Big love 💛 You can stream Troublemaker on all the usual platforms from midnight tonight wherever you are. Let’s gooooo ⚡️
Beautiful rendition of The Parting Glass by @Hozier is out now!
https://t.co/xZLlBI5mBU https://t.co/zTzzpHleCy
You know the feeling on the Friday of a festival when you’ve set everything up and had a few cans in the campsite and you’re making your first journey into the actual arena with your pals? Imagine that feeling right now.
My live shows are not possible without the incredibly hardworking crew behind the scenes. Please join me in supporting them through the #CrewNation Fund by visiting https://t.co/MZHg60lmuo to donate or buy merch. @LiveNation is donating $5M upfront + matching the next $5M. https://t.co/5duM9m5Y4Y
Thank you so much @billboard for premiering our new song Troublemaker and saying such lovely things about it too! Big love 💛 You can stream Troublemaker on all the usual platforms from midnight tonight wherever you are. Let’s gooooo ⚡️
https://t.co/a58R1bUUES
Playing a fest this Sunday on IG Live that @magicgiant is throwing to raise money for #FrontlineRespondersFund to get hospital workers critical protective gear. For every viewer, @blakemycoskie @madefor will donate $1 (up to 20k)! I’m on around 3:20pm pst! #LiveFromQuarantine https://t.co/ixqOYWrm0j
Busy night @RickyGervais! You'd better not be late for @RTELateLateShow at 9:35pm!🤞 https://t.co/9QOMyygAW9
Youtube