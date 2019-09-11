Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Keith Barry
@KeithpBarry
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12:09pm
INSANITY continues in
@EverymanCork
tonight and tomorrow. Tonight is completely sold out. Just a few tickets available for tomorrow. Spread the world and see you there. Tickets available through
https://t.co/X5N33OEsUZ
https://t.co/BMbli69EvO
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:41am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Canadian R&B project
@Rhye
are set to perform at
@AcademyDublin
on December 3rd. Tickets now ons ale over at
https://t.co/TuiZHnKAyE
🔥
https://t.co/FiLtMUS2St
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:10am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Dublin's songwriter
@weareBadhands
brings his next headline show to
@WorkmanDublin
on Saturday April 25th, alongside special guest
@ASFanning
💥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/NAxqPol6le
https://t.co/steNngfr3V
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:08am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ Irish hip-hop trailblazers
@TebiRex
have been confirmed as special guest for
@BryceVine
's upcoming show in
@AcademyDublin
on Wednesday night!
➤ Last tickets available at
https://t.co/QQ26mic96F
https://t.co/eEwtWpbEXV
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8:08am
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 ✵
@NewHopeClub
's debut album is out now and it's an absolute TREAT! Don't miss their Dublin show on April 5th at the
@OlympiaTheatre
🔥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/M4ed07x2eT
https://t.co/QXYc4lGLZm
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 7:53am
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⌁
@KeithPBarry
brings INSANITY to Mayo on Friday 28th February for one night only at the Great National Hotel Ballina! 💥
➤ 𝗕𝗨𝗬 𝗡𝗢𝗪:
https://t.co/GbdqL3Yq5M
https://t.co/KANuZGJf1K
View on Twitter
3
3
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/new-rules-2/
Send
INSANITY continues in @EverymanCork tonight and tomorrow. Tonight is completely sold out. Just a few tickets available for tomorrow. Spread the world and see you there. Tickets available through https://t.co/X5N33OEsUZ https://t.co/BMbli69EvO
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Canadian R&B project @Rhye are set to perform at @AcademyDublin on December 3rd. Tickets now ons ale over at https://t.co/TuiZHnKAyE 🔥 https://t.co/FiLtMUS2St
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Dublin's songwriter @weareBadhands brings his next headline show to @WorkmanDublin on Saturday April 25th, alongside special guest @ASFanning 💥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/NAxqPol6le https://t.co/steNngfr3V
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ⌁ Irish hip-hop trailblazers @TebiRex have been confirmed as special guest for @BryceVine's upcoming show in @AcademyDublin on Wednesday night!
➤ Last tickets available at https://t.co/QQ26mic96F https://t.co/eEwtWpbEXV
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 ✵ @NewHopeClub's debut album is out now and it's an absolute TREAT! Don't miss their Dublin show on April 5th at the @OlympiaTheatre 🔥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/M4ed07x2eT
https://t.co/QXYc4lGLZm
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⌁ @KeithPBarry brings INSANITY to Mayo on Friday 28th February for one night only at the Great National Hotel Ballina! 💥
➤ 𝗕𝗨𝗬 𝗡𝗢𝗪: https://t.co/GbdqL3Yq5M https://t.co/KANuZGJf1K
Youtube