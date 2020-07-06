Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 10:20am
@mcd_productions
Kicking off at
@3ArenaDublin
on 10th May 2022 🇮🇪 Tickets from
@TicketmasterIre
https://t.co/h5trshWNz5
View on Twitter
David Coverdale
@davidcoverdale
OH YEAHHHHH!!! TANYA ‘O’ CALLAGHAN!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/xYSTGiqAVC
2
10
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Westlife
@westlifemusic
Here’s a first look behind the scenes of the Starlight video shoot… shall we drop the full video this week? 💫 Wild Dreams is yours this Friday!
https://t.co/1hKE3VFfaN
https://t.co/wZsj07zInk
View on Twitter
201
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 9:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@TVGirlz
have once again upgraded their upcoming headliner due to demand, now set for
@AcademyDublinn
Main Room next June!
Original tickets remain valid with remainder now on sale at
https://t.co/VUBYrP7BW9
https://t.co/KVyWGvDXrD
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Josh_McClorey
@Josh_McClorey
Sadly due to the uncertainty around COVID-19 cases and the Irish live music industry, I’ve made the difficult decision to postpone my debut headline show in Dublin until 2022. Thanks to
@mcd_productions
for their support.
https://t.co/029vmKY6gL
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 9:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@OzzyOsbourne
's long-awaited return to Ireland alongside the iconic Judas Priest is now set for 10th June 2023 at the
@3ArenaDublin
🔥
Original tickets remain valid for new date
https://t.co/hRf0cAeAea
View on Twitter
3
3
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Whelan's
@whelanslive
DEC 1st SOLD OUT!
@WyvernLingo
have sold out the 2nd of their two dates at Whelan's. There are still some tickets left for Tues 30th Nov, grab them now here:
https://t.co/tOQUicCxif
Support
@StevieAppleby
w/
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/2i5ZfvmKCo
View on Twitter
4
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/new-rules-7-november-2020-dublin/
Send
@mcd_productions
OH YEAHHHHH!!! TANYA ‘O’ CALLAGHAN!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/xYSTGiqAVC
@westlifemusic
@mcd_productions
Original tickets remain valid with remainder now on sale at https://t.co/VUBYrP7BW9 https://t.co/KVyWGvDXrD
@Josh_McClorey
@mcd_productions
Original tickets remain valid for new date https://t.co/hRf0cAeAea
@whelanslive
@WyvernLingo have sold out the 2nd of their two dates at Whelan's. There are still some tickets left for Tues 30th Nov, grab them now here:
https://t.co/tOQUicCxif
Support @StevieAppleby
w/ @mcd_productions https://t.co/2i5ZfvmKCo
Youtube