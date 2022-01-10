Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 4:00pm
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗡 from 8pm tonight at
@AcademyDublin
's Facebook page for showcase performances from Efé,
@KeanKavanagh
and
@SomebodysChild1
! 🇮🇪
➤ LINK:
https://t.co/R54G7zAKBs
Supported by
@DeptCultureIRL
https://t.co/efcZu6TzKD
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 1:00pm
@mcd_productions
⭐️
@Spector
have now rescheduled their Dublin headliner at
@TGSDublin
to 4th April 🔥
Original tickets valid with remainder available via Ticketmaster
https://t.co/y0jUfTbj2M
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Somebody's Child
@SomebodysChild1
We'll be performing tonight live on the
@academydublin
Facebook page as part of 'Sounds Of The City'. It's free so tune in from 8pm 💫
@mcd_productions
📸
@barnaby_fairley
https://t.co/OpmwD28vJb
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Amber Mark
@ambermark
It's here!! My performance of Most Men (from my DEBUT album Three Dimensions Deep!!) for Colors Studios is out now 💜 So excited for everyone to see this! Watch here:
https://t.co/uF7ZmDfw6V
✨
https://t.co/bpCU8jKTLn
View on Twitter
120
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 9:00am
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@LocalBoy3000
is now set to play
@WorkmansDublin
on 20th March 🇮🇪
Original tickets valid with limited number remaining at
https://t.co/Fi62cgrZQM
🔥
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions
·
Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
Nerd Immunity - the new show from
@NoSuchThing
As A Fish is set to go ahead at
@3olympiatheatre
later this month on 23rd & 25th January at a new earlier start time of 6pm, with doors open 5pm
Ticketmaster will contact ticket-holders affected by the reschedule.
https://t.co/F4ZopBw5xH
View on Twitter
3
1
