Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:21pm
Check out 'Millennial Love' by
@scarypoolparty
from his recent appearance
@JimmyKimmelLive
! 🔥
Just a handful of tickets remaining for his
@WhelansLive
show on March 28th! Grab yours at ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/43ia3QBxm0
https://t.co/lUTXjTtbpJ
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:20pm
Have you seen the latest from
@LennonStella
? ❤️
Just a handful of tickets remaining for her upgraded show at the
@OlympiaTheatre
over at
https://t.co/aNvuMCxSVq
https://t.co/ODa8JwitQu
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 6:15pm
💕
https://t.co/lvKnRiEbDU
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 2:04pm
✵ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Irish rising star
@SorchaRichardsn
is back in business at the
@ButtonFactory20
on Friday April 17th, with tickets now on sale! 🇮🇪
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/GMeognABXO
https://t.co/hkiqdoJJxM
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 2:04pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗦 ⌁
@FrancMoody
's latest single 'Skin on Skin' is out now! Just a wee taster of whats to come on the album (out on Feb 28th), available to preorder now at
https://t.co/ttdDVbz5AN
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/IPLuxB9jE0
https://t.co/6THmM8qrkN
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 2:01pm
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Following a cracking Whelan's debut last October, Everyone You know return to Dublin on March 22nd to play
@TGSDublin
! Tickets on sale Friday 10am 🔥🔥
@EYKmusic
https://t.co/MCZItCLCe9
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/pat-shortt-hey-6/
Send
Check out 'Millennial Love' by @scarypoolparty from his recent appearance @JimmyKimmelLive! 🔥
Just a handful of tickets remaining for his @WhelansLive show on March 28th! Grab yours at ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/43ia3QBxm0
https://t.co/lUTXjTtbpJ
Have you seen the latest from @LennonStella? ❤️
Just a handful of tickets remaining for her upgraded show at the @OlympiaTheatre over at https://t.co/aNvuMCxSVq
https://t.co/ODa8JwitQu
💕 https://t.co/lvKnRiEbDU
✵ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Irish rising star @SorchaRichardsn is back in business at the @ButtonFactory20 on Friday April 17th, with tickets now on sale! 🇮🇪
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/GMeognABXO https://t.co/hkiqdoJJxM
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗦 ⌁ @FrancMoody's latest single 'Skin on Skin' is out now! Just a wee taster of whats to come on the album (out on Feb 28th), available to preorder now at https://t.co/ttdDVbz5AN
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/IPLuxB9jE0
https://t.co/6THmM8qrkN
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Following a cracking Whelan's debut last October, Everyone You know return to Dublin on March 22nd to play @TGSDublin! Tickets on sale Friday 10am 🔥🔥 @EYKmusic https://t.co/MCZItCLCe9
Youtube