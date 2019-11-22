Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 7:35pm
Looking forward to
@Hozier
coming up soon on
@RTELateLateShow
in aid of
@ISPCCChildline
.
You can support
@ISPCCChildline
now by texting CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4.
ISPCC Childline receives €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.
https://t.co/iP4NA8WAnr
View on Twitter
20
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ISPCC Childline
@ISPCCChildline
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 4:56pm
Wow! What a stunning performance for
@Hozier
😍
Catch him on
@RTELateLateShow
tonight!
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at
https://t.co/8282QCCrSa
ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60
Service Provider LikeCharity.
#LateLate
@RTE2fm
@mcd_productions
View on Twitter
28
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 4:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@EYKmusic
have rescheduled their Dublin show at
@TGSDublin
, now taking place on September 19th! All original tickets valid for new date with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/1Kr3H1T7la
🔥
https://t.co/ifEgYXXLPM
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Biffy Clyro
@BiffyClyro
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 3:41pm
Full Video 📺
https://t.co/BnYYp8ykSc
https://t.co/Q9rcXvKQPo
View on Twitter
48
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 3:16pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@CryMonsterCry
have rescheduled their Pepper Canister show to Friday 2nd October. All original tickets valid with limited remaining at
https://t.co/1OatSEwidt
🔥
https://t.co/FIIj2rh5sP
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hozier
@Hozier
Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 1:15pm
Join me on Instagram live at 7pm GMT (3p ET/12p PT)
#NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver
https://t.co/BCcCYEhzkN
💚
https://t.co/0BanEV5QTy
View on Twitter
445
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/paul-heaton-jacqui-abbott-9/
Send
Looking forward to @Hozier coming up soon on @RTELateLateShow in aid of @ISPCCChildline.
You can support @ISPCCChildline now by texting CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4.
ISPCC Childline receives €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. https://t.co/iP4NA8WAnr
Wow! What a stunning performance for @Hozier 😍
Catch him on @RTELateLateShow tonight!
Text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at https://t.co/8282QCCrSa
ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60
Service Provider LikeCharity.
#LateLate @RTE2fm @mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @EYKmusic have rescheduled their Dublin show at @TGSDublin, now taking place on September 19th! All original tickets valid for new date with remainder on sale at https://t.co/1Kr3H1T7la 🔥 https://t.co/ifEgYXXLPM
Full Video 📺 https://t.co/BnYYp8ykSc https://t.co/Q9rcXvKQPo
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ @CryMonsterCry have rescheduled their Pepper Canister show to Friday 2nd October. All original tickets valid with limited remaining at https://t.co/1OatSEwidt 🔥 https://t.co/FIIj2rh5sP
Join me on Instagram live at 7pm GMT (3p ET/12p PT) #NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver https://t.co/BCcCYEhzkN 💚 https://t.co/0BanEV5QTy
Youtube