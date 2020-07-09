Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Inhaler
@InhalerDublin
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 6:24pm
Cheer Up Baby video out now - Pre-Order our debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ - Out 16th July
https://t.co/h5H9WpIC12
https://t.co/yV9mDsByfP
View on Twitter
339
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Róisín Murphy
@roisinmurphy
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 3:28pm
Cover reveal for
@kingkongmagazine
Available to pre order now, on stands March 31st
#KLFMILF
Photo
@lucyalexmac
Styling
@lola_chatterton
Hair
@eamonnhughes
Make up
@monaleannemakeup
Interview
@claudiabpaterson
https://t.co/0iEkAmTmFm
View on Twitter
20
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Pillow Queens
@PillowQueens
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 3:26pm
Happy St Patrick’s day pals. We recorded a special performance in the Guinness Storehouse for the occasion alongside
@gemmadunleavy1
and
@Adamm_Official
which is broadcasting over on the
@stpatricksfest
website tonight from 6:30pm GMT. Crack a can and tune in!
https://t.co/pvLblDJ79w
View on Twitter
16
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Stiofán Séamus MacGabhann
@SJSwords
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 3:26pm
If you’d like to hear a new poem by me, tune in to
@RTEOne
tonight at 6.30pm.
There’ll be music, dance, poetry and comedy to help us celebrate
#StPatricksDay
!
@StPatricksFest
#RTEVirtualParade
#Lafheilepadraig
#SPFTV
#SPF2021
@COCOcontentie
@BazAshmawy
@RTE
@CWBdotie
#PaddysDay
https://t.co/em5VE9mw9X
View on Twitter
10
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Inhaler
@InhalerDublin
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 3:25pm
Cheer Up Baby is out now, and we’re also pleased to announce our debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, will be out on 16 July. We’ve poured our heart & soul into this record & we can't wait for you to hear it. Pre-order now & listen to Cheer Up Baby
https://t.co/sXmqbJaucg
https://t.co/0RvEud3FGE
View on Twitter
531
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Universal Music Irl
@UniMusicIreland
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 3:24pm
The incredible
@picturethis
performing Things Are Different from Croke Park for the
@latelateshow
with
@JKCorden
! See the full thing;
https://t.co/5HSZERwXVX
https://t.co/V1swefsbsb
View on Twitter
23
0
