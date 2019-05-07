Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 3:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@StateLights
have announced the new date for their Dublin headliner, taking place on October 15th at
@ButtonFactory20
.
Remaining tickets available at
https://t.co/OfSGcLHVaC
🇮🇪
https://t.co/VAXBJmnEPX
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@ButlerIsaac1
's upcoming Dublin headliner at
@TheSoundHouse_
has been rescheduled to Friday October 9th!
➤ Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/AyS1M1IsYX
https://t.co/4mVFjzHjEU
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
ELM
@ELMbandx
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 1:35pm
A message with love x
https://t.co/0agGGLcQdM
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 1:35pm
✵ Irish indie-pop group
@ELMbandx
have unfortunately had to postpone their upcoming tour, including their Dublin show.
https://t.co/Xdmu2WAfGk
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 1:27pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for 'An Evening with
@Ham_Sandwich
' on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd May are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/vLo7JuTjRk
https://t.co/xVvWrJNjun
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 12:54pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@HorslipsMusic
will now play their
@OlympiaTheatre
headliner on November 15th! All original tickets remain valid for new date 🇮🇪
https://t.co/SRqdx6yzOI
View on Twitter
1
4
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/peppa-pigs-best-day-ever-6/
Send
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @StateLights have announced the new date for their Dublin headliner, taking place on October 15th at @ButtonFactory20.
Remaining tickets available at https://t.co/OfSGcLHVaC 🇮🇪 https://t.co/VAXBJmnEPX
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @ButlerIsaac1's upcoming Dublin headliner at @TheSoundHouse_ has been rescheduled to Friday October 9th!
➤ Limited tickets remaining at https://t.co/AyS1M1IsYX https://t.co/4mVFjzHjEU
A message with love x https://t.co/0agGGLcQdM
✵ Irish indie-pop group @ELMbandx have unfortunately had to postpone their upcoming tour, including their Dublin show. https://t.co/Xdmu2WAfGk
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Tickets for 'An Evening with @Ham_Sandwich' on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd May are now on sale!
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/vLo7JuTjRk https://t.co/xVvWrJNjun
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @HorslipsMusic will now play their @OlympiaTheatre headliner on November 15th! All original tickets remain valid for new date 🇮🇪 https://t.co/SRqdx6yzOI
Youtube