Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 3:44pm
Coming to
@academydublin
June 7th
@KianaLede
https://t.co/PEtVRCH2SR
View on Twitter
3
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Academy Dublin
@academydublin
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 3:42pm
NEW SHOW //
@KianaLede
will play the Academy on Sunday 7th June
Tickets on sale Friday 13th March from
@TicketmasterIre
https://t.co/1ccOkePdo2
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
The Everyman
@EverymanCork
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 3:42pm
📢LOW TICKET WARNING!📢
We only have a couple of balcony seats left for Keith Barry's 'Insanity' show here this Friday 13th March!
Book at:
https://t.co/xI34aCypnO
https://t.co/DcW1aBgl4C
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:28pm
.
@OVERDRIVE_PR
Magazine caught up with
@WilliamDuvall
DuVall ahead of his Whelan's show on March 25th to discuss his solo album and more.
Tickets:
https://t.co/BFOF9oQlml
https://t.co/kqVVZUMu6u
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:20pm
»
@KianaLede
announces a headline Dublin show at the
@academydublin
on Sunday 7 June.
Tickets on sale Friday, 13 March.
https://t.co/JOV6dmG9yg
https://t.co/hzf0K8vP5U
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Keith Barry
@KeithpBarry
Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:20pm
Just a few tickets available for the penultimate INSANITY gig in Cork this Friday !
https://t.co/aX30nRsJOx
View on Twitter
3
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/rhod-gilbert-2-2/
Send
Coming to @academydublin June 7th @KianaLede https://t.co/PEtVRCH2SR
NEW SHOW // @KianaLede will play the Academy on Sunday 7th June
Tickets on sale Friday 13th March from @TicketmasterIre https://t.co/1ccOkePdo2
📢LOW TICKET WARNING!📢
We only have a couple of balcony seats left for Keith Barry's 'Insanity' show here this Friday 13th March!
Book at: https://t.co/xI34aCypnO https://t.co/DcW1aBgl4C
. @OVERDRIVE_PR Magazine caught up with @WilliamDuvall DuVall ahead of his Whelan's show on March 25th to discuss his solo album and more.
Tickets: https://t.co/BFOF9oQlml
https://t.co/kqVVZUMu6u
» @KianaLede announces a headline Dublin show at the @academydublin on Sunday 7 June.
Tickets on sale Friday, 13 March. https://t.co/JOV6dmG9yg https://t.co/hzf0K8vP5U
Just a few tickets available for the penultimate INSANITY gig in Cork this Friday ! https://t.co/aX30nRsJOx
Youtube