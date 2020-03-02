Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 9:40am
We're patiently waiting for 2021 to see one of our favourite bands, Picture This, play in Cork & Malahide 🎶
While we wait we're playing our top Picture This tracks on repeat! Let us know what song you'd put at the top of your PT playlist! Check out our insta stories to vote now! https://t.co/l77nGvPAOY
The stunning music of @HansZimmer comes to @3ArenaDublin next March. Listen to the
@HansZimmerLive band performing "The Battle" from Gladiator.
#the1878 #3Arena #HansZimmerLive https://t.co/mIA38O2tKs
THE PARADISE IN THE PICTUREHOUSE SONGBOOK is finally available. Thankfully we managed to get it finished just before the lockdown came into effect. Available to buy now. The first 100 copies have been signed as well as 100 copies of the LP. https://t.co/usHW3lHdNP https://t.co/Opio9krQ7L
UPDATE // @nastycherryband will now play the Academy on Saturday 14th November
All original tickets remain valid
Remaining tickets on sale now from @TicketmasterIre https://t.co/9rOWoyr60f
@nastycherryband show at the @academydublin green room has been rescheduled to 14 November. Original tickets valid.
DJ and producer @IAmAlanWalker releases his own rendition of the iconic musical piece that is “Time” by his long-time idol composer-star @HansZimmer which can be pre-saved now.
Hans Zimmer plays 3Arena in March 2021. https://t.co/BlBBhX0qrQ
