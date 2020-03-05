Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Danni Fro
@DanniFroto
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 10:38am
Ahh thanks guys ❤️ much love 😎🔥
https://t.co/xbRcKoKz4p
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 9:22am
Coming to
@olympiatheatre
Nov 1st
@AlexisFfrench
on sale now - tickets here -
https://t.co/1kIZBv3lts
https://t.co/ZqWIgqUtUO
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Biffy Clyro
@BiffyClyro
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 8:11am
This week we are moving to
@YouTube
for Simon's acoustic session on Friday at 6pm (UK time). It's
#BiffyDressDown
this week so sweatpants on!! You can watch last week's performance now at
https://t.co/XFHHWMZd55
#StayAtHome
#WithMe
View on Twitter
36
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 7:31am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@JeremyZucker
's
@AcademyDublin
show has been rescheduled to October 30th. All original tickets valid for new date 🔥
https://t.co/iXeKtbRsWE
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
IrishCentral
@IrishCentral
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 6:57am
.
@Hozier
's rendition of "The Parting Glass" will be released as a charity single this week to benefit ISPCC and Childline.
https://t.co/R1pCoKXFds
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 1:18pm
#MCDBehindTheLens
VOL. 2 ✵
@DanniFroto
Next up we're showcasing the amazing work of Danni Fro. Writing/shooting for
@HotPress
& tirelessly supporting our buskers, Danni is a gem to the Irish scene!
Check out
https://t.co/67KAn6nqXO
for more.
Follow Danni online
@DanniFroto
https://t.co/b59Ehv6Fjr
View on Twitter
2
6
Youtube
