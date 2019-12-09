Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Aine Carroll
@Aineeexo
Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 3:13pm
Thank you
@mcd_productions
for adding my new single to your New Music Ireland playlist!❤️🔥
https://t.co/Dw8qxUk3o2
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Sophie Doyle Ryder
@sophdoyleryder
Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 2:28pm
So happy to announce
@georgiagaffneyy
as my support for
@whelanslive
.
#irishmusic
#newmusic
#femaleartist
#concert
https://t.co/SrEaD76g2l
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hudson Taylor
@HudsonTaylor
Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 2:28pm
Join me (Alfie) on Instagram live at 7PM for some tunes and chats!
https://t.co/Omp1rsnCww
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 11:38am
🇮🇪𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 ⌁
Follow
#NewMusicIreland
on Spotify for the top tunes dropping each Friday!
This week features new releases from
@yelyahwilliams
,
@iamEDEN
,
@whenyoungband
,
@ROE_music
,
@Stolen_City
+ more!
-➤ Listen link:
https://t.co/PA4gmUsRs2
🇮🇪
View on Twitter
0
5
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 11:37am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗦 ⌁ Jools Holland has confirmed the incredible Eddi Reader and Squeeze vocalist
@ChrisDifford
as special guests for his upcoming Belfast and Dublin shows this October! Limited tickets available now at
https://t.co/vcmoyWCn9X
@JoolsBand
https://t.co/8Dl8O61pfl
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 12:00pm
What a gig this would have been...💔
https://t.co/eV922xGRdt
View on Twitter
2
63
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/saweetie/
Send
Thank you @mcd_productions for adding my new single to your New Music Ireland playlist!❤️🔥 https://t.co/Dw8qxUk3o2
So happy to announce @georgiagaffneyy as my support for @whelanslive.
#irishmusic #newmusic #femaleartist #concert https://t.co/SrEaD76g2l
Join me (Alfie) on Instagram live at 7PM for some tunes and chats! https://t.co/Omp1rsnCww
🇮🇪𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 ⌁
Follow #NewMusicIreland on Spotify for the top tunes dropping each Friday!
This week features new releases from @yelyahwilliams, @iamEDEN, @whenyoungband, @ROE_music, @Stolen_City + more!
-➤ Listen link: https://t.co/PA4gmUsRs2 🇮🇪
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗦 ⌁ Jools Holland has confirmed the incredible Eddi Reader and Squeeze vocalist @ChrisDifford as special guests for his upcoming Belfast and Dublin shows this October! Limited tickets available now at https://t.co/vcmoyWCn9X
@JoolsBand https://t.co/8Dl8O61pfl
What a gig this would have been...💔 https://t.co/eV922xGRdt
Youtube