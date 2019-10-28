Home
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:35am
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁
@MaryBlackSinger
and her all-star band return to
@OlympiaTheatre
on Fri 23rd Oct with tickets on sale from 9am this Friday!
Expect some old favourites from her immense catalogue, as well as some newer sounds off her upcoming album 'Mary Black Orchestrated'
https://t.co/LYrGQ4hSRP
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:32am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁
Following an amazing sellout Dublin headliner last year,
@Electric6
return to
@AcademyDublin
on Saturday 5th December! Tickets on sale Friday from 10am 🔥🔥🔥
https://t.co/5eK19dtax9
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:32am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁
@KingKongComp
are coming back to the
@OlympiaTheatre
on Saturday October 3rd! Tickets on sale 10am this Friday! ✪✪✪
https://t.co/PfuRc6ZZWS
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:32am
🎷New Orleans brass legends
@Hot8BrassBand
return to Ireland as part of their Mardi Gras 2020 tour for a show in
@AcademyDublin
on March 1st! Special guest will be Ireland’s own
@StomptownBrass
!!
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/Rm3gUD80Kg
🎺
https://t.co/1Ah9XyWdes
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:11am
✵ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Cork alt-pop trio
@HAPPYALONE777
are back for a headliner in
@TheSoundHouse_
on April 1st! 🔥🔥🔥
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/bwzvYC7hSJ
https://t.co/nDtBaO0fX1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 9:11am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⌁ Tickets for
@DeaconBlueMusic
's extra night at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on Nov 4th are now on sale! Click the link below to secure yours...🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/VORDzMDYKO
https://t.co/D9SDCSNw7l
