Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
sigrid
@thisissigrid
I love Dingle and I love
@OtherVoicesLive
💙👌
https://t.co/WpDFRIDUUv
View on Twitter
18
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 8:27am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@LucyDacus
will now play
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 25th April
Original tickets valid for new date ⭐️
https://t.co/Qj7lPM0Ycf
View on Twitter
2
15
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 8:25am
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@StomptownBrass
return to
@Whelanlive
this Friday night!⚡️
🎟Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/yTME4rzy2d
🎟
https://t.co/4wwfdJpB2h
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hot Press
@hotpress
Nile Rodgers & CHIC announce summer show at Dublin's 3Arena.
Tickets for their highly anticipated return are on sale from this Friday.
@nilerodgers
@3ArenaDublin
@AtlanticRecords
https://t.co/18KYUK5UNL
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 8:13am
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@RoyalBloodUK
's brand new single Honeybrains is out now! Hear it LIVE and LOUD at
@3ArenaDublin
this April! 🎧
🎟 TICKETS:
https://t.co/BsDcIfNj3z
🎵 LISTEN:
https://t.co/OHzR8Gmz5j
View on Twitter
2
2
MCD Productions
·
Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ UK pop powerhouse
@Mabel
is set to play Fairview Park in Dublin on 28th June 2022! 💥
Tickets available from 10am Friday ✨
https://t.co/tZbKYleyNS
View on Twitter
0
5
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/sorcha-richardson-limerick/
Send
@thisissigrid
@mcd_productions
Original tickets valid for new date ⭐️ https://t.co/Qj7lPM0Ycf
@mcd_productions
🎟Limited tickets available at https://t.co/yTME4rzy2d 🎟 https://t.co/4wwfdJpB2h
@hotpress
Tickets for their highly anticipated return are on sale from this Friday.
@nilerodgers @3ArenaDublin @AtlanticRecords
https://t.co/18KYUK5UNL
@mcd_productions
🎟 TICKETS: https://t.co/BsDcIfNj3z
🎵 LISTEN: https://t.co/OHzR8Gmz5j
@mcd_productions
Tickets available from 10am Friday ✨ https://t.co/tZbKYleyNS
Youtube