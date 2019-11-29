Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1:40pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ Indie-pop duo
@SeafretOfficial
have confirmed a new date for their headline show at
@AcademyDublin
, now set for 2nd May 2021. All original tickets valid for new date 🎧
https://t.co/zsVadQq6WT
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1:37pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ UK alt/indie four-piece
@_TheMagicGang
have announced a show at
@AcademyDublin
2 on March 7th 2021. Tickets on sale from 10am Friday July 24th 🎧
https://t.co/phzDg7GJ1F
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1:37pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ We're delighted to confirm the new date for
@AliciaKeys
at the
@3ArenaDublin
, now set for June 3rd 2021. All original tickets valid for new date 🔥
https://t.co/CQryYpPEwM
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1:36pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced a rescheduled return to Ireland in October 2021 at the
@BelWaterfront
and the
@3ArenaDublin
!
All original tickets valid for new dates 🎵
@JoolsBand
https://t.co/BuR4RH0eFD
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1:05pm
Relive
@TheScript
's three night stint at the
@3ArenaDublin
last March with this fantastic
#LiveLookBack
🇮🇪
https://t.co/qV2rKCVh0w
View on Twitter
7
15
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 10:49am
Let's try an artist alphabet 🇮🇪 Irish edition 🇮🇪 Can you put an Irish band or musician to each letter of your name? We'll start!
M - Malaki
C - (The) Corrs
D - Dermot Kennedy
https://t.co/OBax3sia9Z
View on Twitter
0
3
