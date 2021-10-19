Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 8:54am
@mcd_productions
Hi Ho .. and off to
@Clanree
we go. Thursday Donegal / Friday
@KnocknareaArena
@TicketmasterIre
Tix
https://t.co/7mkKI31q9b
@IanDempsey
@cunninghamprirl
https://t.co/02CYFaNwRt
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 8:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ Due to crazy demand,
@AlecBenjamin
has announced a second date at
@3olympiatheatre
Dublin on 3rd August!
Tickets on sale 9am tomorrow ⭐️
https://t.co/z8CxHHiRSk
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 7:05am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@SELFESTEEM___
returns to Dublin on 26th February 2023 to play her biggest Irish headliner yet at
@3olympiatheatre
! 💥
Tickets on sale 10am this Thursday
https://t.co/kYbDmHol62
View on Twitter
0
4
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
3Olympia Theatre
@3olympiatheatre
Due to demand,
@DirtBirds_Irl
have added extra shows at 3Olympia Theatre on 10th, 11th & 12th Jan 2023, as their
#NOFILTERS
shows on 15 & 16 April 2022 are completely sold out.
Tix onsale 9am Fri 1 Apr
@TicketmasterIre
@ThreeIreland
presale tix onsale 9am Wed 30 Mar with
#3Plus
https://t.co/5CiQGRxslE
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
🎫 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗗 - A limited number of production hold seats for 'STRATAGEM With Alan Partridge' at
@3ArenaDublin
on Sunday 14 April have been released ❗
Get yours now >>>
https://t.co/w5WhNU3gu7
https://t.co/oK3xQ9INMv
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 5:10am
@mcd_productions
🎵 Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe! ✨
Featuring
@Kelsey_Waldon
,
@ArloMcKinley
, and
@EmilyScottRobin
live at Workman's Cellar on 22nd June.
Tickets available 9am this Thursday 31st March ⭐️
https://t.co/WeNQzRqLMA
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/stormzy-dublin-2022/
Send
@mcd_productions
Tix https://t.co/7mkKI31q9b @IanDempsey
@cunninghamprirl https://t.co/02CYFaNwRt
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale 9am tomorrow ⭐️ https://t.co/z8CxHHiRSk
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale 10am this Thursday https://t.co/kYbDmHol62
@3olympiatheatre
Tix onsale 9am Fri 1 Apr @TicketmasterIre
@ThreeIreland presale tix onsale 9am Wed 30 Mar with #3Plus https://t.co/5CiQGRxslE
@TicketmasterIre
Get yours now >>> https://t.co/w5WhNU3gu7 https://t.co/oK3xQ9INMv
@mcd_productions
Featuring @Kelsey_Waldon, @ArloMcKinley, and @EmilyScottRobin live at Workman's Cellar on 22nd June.
Tickets available 9am this Thursday 31st March ⭐️ https://t.co/WeNQzRqLMA
Youtube