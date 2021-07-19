Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 1:32pm
@mcd_productions
⭐️ Tickets for Loraine club tomorrow night are officially SOLD OUT! ⚡️
https://t.co/yiBZcIutMN
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 12:50pm
@mcd_productions
𝗗𝗢𝗡'𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗧 ⚡️ Tickets for
@DermotKennedy
's shows at
@3ArenaDublin
on 13th & 14th December in aid of
@FocusIreland
and
@PietaHouse
are on sale at 9am tomorrow! ⏰
https://t.co/4DHlgKLNuM
View on Twitter
1
5
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 11:31am
@mcd_productions
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ~ A handful of tickets have become available for
@ThomasHeadon
's hotly anticipated show at
@AcademyDublin
2!
Available now to buy at
https://t.co/a43RPhz1Qf
⭐️
View on Twitter
3
70
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
James Vincent McMorrow
@jamesvmcmorrow
I’m bringing this bloody legend
@SorchaRichardsn
on tour w me for all European shows next February and April 2022!! If you don’t know Sorcha’s music u better get familiar because it’s incredible and her new album is 🤯. All shows on sale now
https://t.co/qOLICcTQ5e
https://t.co/4p70DhbLk2
View on Twitter
5
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 9:32am
@mcd_productions
𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟 ~ Just a handful of tickets left for Lorraine Club w/ special guest
@theFizzyOrange
coming to
@WorkmansDublin
tomorrow night!
Get yours at
https://t.co/4MDDESvXwR
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 9:04am
@mcd_productions
Wow! ❤️
https://t.co/2IU5SY7xAp
View on Twitter
Glen Bollard
@gbollardphoto
“I have a love and it never fades”
No words for the show from @forthoseilove last night in @3olympiatheatre @mcd_productions @GoldenPlec https://t.co/7EgGBwxI5S
0
11
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/tebi-rex-dublin/
Send
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Available now to buy at https://t.co/a43RPhz1Qf ⭐️
@jamesvmcmorrow
https://t.co/qOLICcTQ5e https://t.co/4p70DhbLk2
@mcd_productions
Get yours at https://t.co/4MDDESvXwR
@mcd_productions
“I have a love and it never fades”
No words for the show from @forthoseilove last night in @3olympiatheatre @mcd_productions @GoldenPlec https://t.co/7EgGBwxI5S
Youtube