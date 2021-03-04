Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
NEWS ~ LA alt-rock band
@Wallowsmusic
are set to return to Dublin in support of their sophomore album to play
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 9th January 2023.
Tickets on sale Friday 11th Feb from 10am
'Tell Me That it's Over' out Friday 25th March
https://t.co/GEbLQcfS4a
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Neil Prendeville
@NeilRedFM
Great to speak to
@GiftGrubMario
ahead of his
@CorkOperaHouse
gigs in April. He is one funny man! Mario returns with 'The Very Best of Gift Grub Live' from Tuesday, 12th April – Saturday, 16th April, 2022.
#NPRedFM
https://t.co/smrGmOmL4I
View on Twitter
5
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
UPDATE ~
@TimJDillon
will now bring his new stand-up show A Real Hero to
@3OlympiaTheatre
, Dublin on Saturday 2 April 2022 for two shows at 7.30pm and 10.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now from
https://t.co/RJC49FPoZD
https://t.co/WdHequ4fhX
View on Twitter
3
2
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 5:42am
@mcd_productions
NEWS ⚡️
@joesefjoesef
is now set for
@academydublin
on 8th May. Tickets on sale from 10am Thursday 10th February ⭐️
https://t.co/eVutHDOXl0
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 at 7:56pm
@mcd_productions
NEWS ⭐️
@LucyDacus
is now set to play her Dublin headline show at
@3OlympiaTheatre
on 21st March!
Tickets back on sale now at
https://t.co/PIlhNgw95z
https://t.co/XNp5T2zHjC
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 at 3:12pm
@mcd_productions
WIN ⭐️
@TodayFM
want to fly you + a friend to New York to see
@TheScript
LIVE at Radio City Music Hall ahead of their upcoming Irish shows in Belfast, Dublin and Cork this Summer!
PRIZE: 3 nights in NYC + tickets to the show on April 14th
More info:
https://t.co/w5BXc4yO3m
https://t.co/toqhasZFO0
View on Twitter
2
6
Youtube
