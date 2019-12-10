Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 7:38pm
It's a beautiful
#ThrowbackThursday
, courtesy of
@DanniFroto
. Can you guess the gig from the pic? 📸
Look behind-the-lens over at
https://t.co/67KAn6nqXO
to find out what makes Danni tick! 💥
https://t.co/6SIuWhP7XB
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 2:07pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@3OH3
have announced the new date for their
@AcademyDublin
show, now set for January 24th 2021.
All original tickets valid for new date, with limited available at
https://t.co/5oP4wvD21N
💥
https://t.co/5mNFvQhIiq
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 1:51pm
Now that the ☀️ is back in business, we've curated a mix of fresh sounds for our new Grand Stretch (in the evening)
#Spotify
playlist! 🎵
Who should we add next week?!
Tell us below and don't forget to FOLLOW! 🔥
https://t.co/kaMOICTftB
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Live Nation
@LiveNation
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 1:50pm
JUST ANNOUNCED – Rising singer-songwriter,
@thisislyra
is heading out her first virtual tour 🏠 🎶
🌐 Stream with us across North America from the comfort of your own living room starting Thursday, April 16th:
https://t.co/vKIsMdPL6O
#LiveFromHome
#TogetherApart
https://t.co/MICR5FGRBn
View on Twitter
6
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 1:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵
@IanBrown
has confirmed a number of rescheduled Irish dates, now coming to the
@OlympiaTheatre
on 31st October. All tickets remain valid for new dates 💥
https://t.co/P0lU0hqAuk
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
the script 🌄🌑
@thescript
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 12:38pm
Throwing it back to a better time, we can't wait to do this with you all again soon
https://t.co/BEV3Hjs6rt
View on Twitter
146
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/thanks-brother-4/
Send
It's a beautiful #ThrowbackThursday, courtesy of @DanniFroto. Can you guess the gig from the pic? 📸
Look behind-the-lens over at https://t.co/67KAn6nqXO to find out what makes Danni tick! 💥 https://t.co/6SIuWhP7XB
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ @3OH3 have announced the new date for their @AcademyDublin show, now set for January 24th 2021.
All original tickets valid for new date, with limited available at https://t.co/5oP4wvD21N 💥 https://t.co/5mNFvQhIiq
Now that the ☀️ is back in business, we've curated a mix of fresh sounds for our new Grand Stretch (in the evening) #Spotify playlist! 🎵
Who should we add next week?!
Tell us below and don't forget to FOLLOW! 🔥
https://t.co/kaMOICTftB
JUST ANNOUNCED – Rising singer-songwriter, @thisislyra is heading out her first virtual tour 🏠 🎶
🌐 Stream with us across North America from the comfort of your own living room starting Thursday, April 16th: https://t.co/vKIsMdPL6O
#LiveFromHome #TogetherApart https://t.co/MICR5FGRBn
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵ @IanBrown has confirmed a number of rescheduled Irish dates, now coming to the @OlympiaTheatre on 31st October. All tickets remain valid for new dates 💥 https://t.co/P0lU0hqAuk
Throwing it back to a better time, we can't wait to do this with you all again soon https://t.co/BEV3Hjs6rt
Youtube