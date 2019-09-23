Welcome to MCD Productions official Facebook page. Thanks for joining us! Feel free to stay & browse the page. Chat to us about gigs you've been to, gigs you're going to and gigs you want to go to!
Please avoid making any defamatory comments or using bad language as any inappropriate comments will be removed.
MCD does not moderate posts prior to posting however we do reserve the right to remove them based on the following:
- Posts containing profanity, offensive, vulgar or inappropriate language.
- Personal attacks on MCD staff, administrators, MCD Facebook fans and artists or bands.
- Posts involving reselling of tickets are prohibited and will be removed.
- Posts containing illegal activity, fund raising, promotion, spam, or copyright/trademark infringement.
MCD reserves the right, at our discretion, to remove any post or to revoke a user's privilege to post to our page.
Please do not include your full name, phone number, email address or any other personal information in your posts.
Comments posted by others on the MCD Facebook page do not reflect the opinions of MCD or its employees.
This posting policy is subject to change at the discretion of MCD.
COMPETITIONS
Please TAKE NOTE that tickets for any MCD events may not be used for competitions without the written consent of MCD Productions. Please BE AWARE of entering unauthorised competitions. Any ticket transferred in such a manner will become voidable and the holder may be refused admission or ejected from the site. MCD Productions accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever for unauthorised competitions including the information published and the prizes issued in respect of any MCD events.
MCD shared a post.Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 5:38pm
Act fast❗️ A handful of tickets have just been released for the 2FM Ball tomorrow night at 3Arena, Dublin Get yours quick: bit.ly/2FMBall2019 See Picture This and RTÉ Concert Orchestra and many more, all for an amazing cause! 🎄
MCD
Special guests for @therapyofficial, live at The Olympia on Friday 25th September, just announced as Belfast Punk legends The Outcasts!
Tickets onsale NOW via @TicketmasterIre https://t.co/95h03guEVZ
Pat Shortt looks back and to the future https://t.co/lSeOiRnXwH via @rte
⌁ 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 ⌁
Legendary hit-makers @SimplyRedHQ are coming to @3ArenaDublin on 13th October 2020 - On sale now!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗞: https://t.co/HhMwFi95TV https://t.co/e5sGP8RvL0
The Perfect Stocking Filler This Xmas 🎅
The Biggest Dance Gig of 2020 🎉
John Gibbons 😎
Olympia Theatre- April 13th
Tickets on sale now 🎟️
@djjohngibbons @olympiatheatre @TicketmasterIre https://t.co/h8Yf9dbQEj
Act fast❗️ A handful of tickets have just been released for the 2FM Ball tomorrow night at @3ArenaDublin Get yours quick: https://t.co/OIhjIqT3Ti See @picturethis @rte_co and many more, all for an amazing cause! 🎄
Making a welcome return to @olympiatheatre Jan 16th @PaulSmithComedy Tickets Here https://t.co/7J0hk8Tezh https://t.co/2khB719HFE
