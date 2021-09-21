Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 /
@AbyCoulibaly3
is set to play
@TheSoundHouse_
in Dublin on Thursday 21st April 🔥
Tickets from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/UrhR7AmiJD
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 / Irish R&B star
@EricaCody
has announced an intimate headline show at
@TheSoundHouse_
Dublin on Sunday 1st May ⭐️
Tickets from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/OwwPUfCBT1
View on Twitter
2
5
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 2:00pm
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 / Fresh Scottish singer-songwriter
@CalumBowieMusic
makes his way to Dublin to play
@AcademyDublin
2 on 9th July! 🏴
Tickets available from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/8HTufaSDhK
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 1:55pm
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/KBr5nFMkdN
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 1:35pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@Moncrieffmusic
hits the road again this spring, stopping at
@academydublin
on 23rd April. Limited tickets remaining so get yours quick via
@tmie
⭐️
https://t.co/ff0SaPBz5j
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 1:33pm
@mcd_productions
NEWS ⚡️
@PaulHeatonSolo
& Jacqui Abbott have announced a special one-off headline outdoor show at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park on Saturday 4th June 2022, featuring support from very special guests
@DeaconBlueMusic
!⚡️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/tvitbUqJUz
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/the-darkness-dublin/
Send
@mcd_productions
Tickets from 10am this Friday https://t.co/UrhR7AmiJD
@mcd_productions
Tickets from 10am this Friday https://t.co/OwwPUfCBT1
@mcd_productions
Tickets available from 10am this Friday https://t.co/8HTufaSDhK
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday https://t.co/tvitbUqJUz
Youtube