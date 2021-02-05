Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 7:55pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 💥
@Official_JCC
brings his 'I Wanna Be Yours' tour to Ireland next May with tickets now on sale at
https://t.co/IlzIBpJQPk
💥
4 May - Black Box Theatre, Galway
5 May -
@CyprusAveCork
6 May -
@MyDolans
, Limerick
9 May -
@OlympiaTheatre
, Dublin
https://t.co/ebOLjEBwC3
MCD Productions Retweeted
Waterfront Hall
@BelWaterfront
Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 5:42pm
Chris de Burgh will be embarking on an epic tour with his band and they are coming to Belfast to promote his brand new album "The Legend of Robin Hood" 🎶
Be sure not to miss it!
@CdeBOfficial
https://t.co/OY3p7eKgXf
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 10:20am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@OurPlanet
Live in Concert will feature special guest vocalist
@LisaHannigan
with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra!
A multimedia spectacular live no other comes to
@3ArenaDublin
on 21st January 2022 🌍
Tickets from €46 incl. booking fee are on sale now
https://t.co/TsE08Yhgmc
MCD Productions Retweeted
Safe Ireland National Social Change Agency CLG
@SAFEIreland
Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 12:35pm
One year on. Amazing! Dreams named an issue, and offered solace in the middle of a painful period. It was really powerful. We see the power of art, how it moves and names, and brings about action. Thank you so so much
@irewomeninharm
@mcd_productions
@thisisruthanne
@Rubyworks
https://t.co/J1IsCKhdcT
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 12:05pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⭐️ Tickets for
@TheBlueStones
at
@TGSDublin
in March 2022 are now on sale! 🔥
Grab yours at
https://t.co/rGv2tayij5
https://t.co/VzGaems6KB
MCD Productions Retweeted
Official Irish Charts
@irishcharts
Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 12:01pm
Official Irish Singles Chart:
@mimiwebb
scores her first Top 10 hit with Good Without, and new single Dumb Love debuts at Number 15! ♥️
https://t.co/XfVRZLqXeD
https://t.co/im91RLfPXX
