Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 1:21pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ Norwegian pop sensation
@DagnyMusic
is now scheduled to play
@AcademyDublin
on Saturday 15th January 2022!
Get your tickets from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/rEuThsKPbH
🎟
https://t.co/5ysx6xOu7z
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 7:49pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚡️
@_TheMagicGang
have rescheduled their show at
@AcademyDublin
2 until 6th October 2021 🔥 Original tickets remain valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/dkojlVo12G
🎟
https://t.co/pZHggcv06s
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 10:27am
𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ Cirque du Soleil have rescheduled the
@Cirque
du Soleil - Corteo events at
@3ArenaDublin
, originally scheduled for July 15th – 25th 2021. The rescheduled events will be June 30th – July 10th 2022
All tickets remain valid for the new dates.
https://t.co/iOTxj7aFka
View on Twitter
2
5
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 3:49pm
What a finale to
#TheCroonerSessions
with a very special appearance by the one and only Elton John! Congrats to
@GaryBarlow
for an amazing series.
To check back on previous episodes, check out the playlist on YouTube at
https://t.co/4utCJQbgzj
💥
https://t.co/Sn1HqU2fyO
View on Twitter
11
43
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 3:42pm
Loving the new single from rising Dublin rapper
@Monjolaaa
! Kick off your Friday with 'Smile' 🚀
https://t.co/jQhuUYgiq1
View on Twitter
1
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 9:04am
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💥
@IAMBRU_UK
is now set to bring his Smile tour to
@AcademyDublin
2 on 16th September 2021! 🚀
Original tickets valid with remainder available at
https://t.co/Yo2YuJu3jh
https://t.co/18lMuLg1BM
View on Twitter
0
3
