Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 1:00pm
The band and I held out hope that we would be able to come over this year but the health and safety of my concert goers, the staff at the venues, and my band and crew have to come first. Please hold on to your tickets. We miss y’all and we will be back. Until then, stay safe.
Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 1:00pm
With the strong recommendations of our concert promoters and with an abundance of caution, I am sorry to announce that my UK and Ireland concerts scheduled for May 2021 will be postponed again to future, not yet determined, dates that will most likely be next year.
The band and I held out hope that we would be able to come over this year but the health and safety of my concert goers, the staff at the venues, and my band and crew have to come first. Please hold on to your tickets. We miss y’all and we will be back. Until then, stay safe.
With the strong recommendations of our concert promoters and with an abundance of caution, I am sorry to announce that my UK and Ireland concerts scheduled for May 2021 will be postponed again to future, not yet determined, dates that will most likely be next year.
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 💥 Tickets for @MotherMother @AcademyDublin Green Room on 20th March 2022 are now on sale! Get yours at https://t.co/3DxdpRtRp6 https://t.co/0AtDWJXcoN
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚀 @DMASmusic have rescheduled their upcoming shows at @AcademyDublin to 8/9th August!
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale at https://t.co/HA773S423G ⚡️ https://t.co/YtuaM1gwcR
TOUR IS ON SALE NOW!!!
https://t.co/cTzSefC1a6 https://t.co/71uBuIea73
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 🚀 Tickets for rising Dublin singer-songwriter #JackJoyce Upstairs at @WhelansLive on Saturday 2nd October are now on sale! 🇮🇪
Get yours at https://t.co/0JUO2GQMfg https://t.co/QvMxSxGsGz
Youtube